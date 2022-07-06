Monsoon health tips: Fruits you must consume or avoid during rainy season to ensure gut health, boost immunity

It is important to remember that the nutritional value of the produce is inversely proportional to the duration that it is stored for hence, including seasonal fruits in one’s everyday meals is essential in monsoon and other weather. It is no secret that fruits rich in Vitamin C helps in recovery and prevention of Covid-19 as well as common cold especially in this flu season with heavy rainfall.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saloni Jhaveri, in-house nutritionist at Conscious Food, asserted the health benefits of pomegranates, apples, jamuns, plums and pears and said, “Easily available at this time of the year, these could be consumed as direct bites, quick snacks or brekkie parfaits owing to their high nutritional value and antioxidant properties.”

She advised, “As our bodies utilise this period to prepare themselves for the winter season, paying extra attention towards boosting our immune system by sipping some amla, moringa, cinnamon, haldi and black pepper tea will also make up for a great evening cuppa. Pair this sacred tea with some warm bhajiyas - it’s the season and not to worry, all foods in moderate amounts are good.”

According to Dr Manoj Kutteri, CEO and Medical Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre, “Many fruits are to be avoided in monsoon, generally those that has a cooling property such as melons etc. are to be totally avoided. Fruits such as apple, pears, cherries, litchis, figs, oranges, papaya etc. are favoured. Other seasonal fruits like jamun, plums, pomegranate etc. are also beneficial.”

He listed the fruits you must have in monsoon and how to take them:

· Apples (cooked)

· Avocados

· Dates

· Figs

· Lemons

· Limes

· Mangoes

· Oranges

· Papayas

· Prunes (soaked)

· Raisins (soaked)

· Tangerines