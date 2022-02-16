Perfume Day: How to wear it best?

February 15 marks the beginning of the week opposite of love. The anti-valentine’s week which kicked off yesterday will continue till February 21st. Tomorrow (Feb 17) is Perfume Day and considered perfect to buy some perfumes. However, there are certain key points one should keep in mind while doing so. Here is everything you need to know.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are five common categories of perfumes based on the oil concentration in each. These include Parfum, Eau de parfum, Eau de toilette, Eau de cologne, and Deodorant. Within fragrance families, there are typically eight broad categories– fresh, floral, oriental, fougere, woody, chypre and gourmand.

“The stronger the concentration of perfume oils, the longer it will last. For instance, an Eau de Parfum will typically last for 8-10 hours instead of colognes, which will last for 2-3 hours. Watch out for the ingredients in the base notes, as they hold the fragrance together on the skin. Fragrances with woody, amber and musk notes will last longer as these are stable compounds,” says Abdulla Ajmal, perfumist.

While buying perfume, one should be aware of the notes. There are top notes, middle notes and base notes. “When you spray the perfume, the first fragrance that comes is the top note. The biggest mistake is we buy the perfume depending on the top note, whereas one should wait for 15-20 seconds and let it settle down on your body and skin. Buy it if you like the base note. Perfume smells different on different skins, so try it on your skin,” says Ritika Jatin Ahuja, perfume artist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you want your perfume to last longer, there are certain points where you should apply them. “Behind your ear lobes, on your wrist, on your ankle and around the navel are some of the areas to use perfumes for longer effects. Also, if you apply some olive or Johnson oil first on these areas, it will last much longer,” says Ahuja. The idea is to use them on pulse points. “I would suggest applying at inner wrists, the base of the throat, in the cleavage, behind knees, and the inner elbows to react with your body heat,” says Nina Friede, The Scent Curator, fragrance expert and advisor.

To make sure that it doesn’t leave stain on your clothes, experts advised to not apply them directly on clothes. “Depending on the oil, it can leave stains. So, better not to wear on clothes, spray in the air and wave the scarf etc through it,” says Friede.

It’s okay to rotate your fragrances as per season to make the most of the sensory experience. “In monsoon, due to the high humidity, you tend to feel balmy and sweaty, and a classic aquatic composition is the best bet to reset your mood. Aquatic fragrances are often referred to as oceanic or marine, as they take inspiration from water and are distinctively clean, fresh and airy. In hot and humid weather, strong fragrances can tend to have a cloying effect. The same ambery-musk or sweet floral scent which smelled cosy in winters can give a mild headache in monsoon. Instead, look for softer florals with sandalwood, cedarwood and amber,” adds Ajmal from Ajmal Perfumes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON