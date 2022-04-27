Pet care: Expert on how to manage a hyperactive dog

If your furry child is giving you a hard time jumping around, running or barking incessantly, you need to pay attention and identify the cause behind this restlessness. Dogs need a certain amount of physical exercise to stay calm and in control. Make sure to include some walking or play time in your pet's routine. Setting a routine for them will them stay engaged mentally too, easing their anxiety. In summer season when the weather is hot, pet parents can also plan some indoor activities for their pooches. (Also read: Pet care: How to ease your pet's anxiety; expert offers tips)

Kushal Chipkar, Manager, Dog Trainer at Wiggles.in says the way to address hyperactivity in pets is to stay calm yourself and soothe your furry friend. Chipkar also advises games that stimulate their mind and activities that relax them for the pets.

Here are other tips by the dog trainer to manage a hyperactive dog:

Keep yourself calm

Most dogs will mirror the energy and body language of the alpha or the master of the house. They are sensitive to loud noises, aggressive body language, and violent actions. The more nervous energy and chaos they feel around them, the more restless they tend to get.

Lead, don’t follow

While taking your dog outdoors for a walk or to a park, always be the one in control. Give commands with authority and confidence, use nudges on the leash to direct them, and always carry treats to lure them away from distractions such as a car, a child, or other animals.

Exercise their body and mind

It is best to give your dog at least 90 minutes of physical exercise every day like walking, running, swimming, or playing fetch. If the weather is not conducive for outdoor activity, hiding treats in the house and utilizing their sense of smell to find them, can burn extra energy. Consult your veterinarian before exercising senior pets affected by arthritis or hip dysplasia.

It is important to improve their focus and make them work for their food through mental stimulation games. You can also channelize their energy by teaching them tricks, agility training, or working on obedience commands.

Use relaxants and calming products

Cannabis-infused treats help to reduce anxiety in pets. When a dog gets hyper due to external factors, CBD’s ability to boost the endocannabinoid system makes it an effective tool to calm them. Massaging your pet’s skin and coat with hemp seed oil or even adding a few drops into their food will help to regulate the inflammatory response and blood pressure.

"A pet’s behavior is shaped by the environment they grow up in. A healthy mix of stimulating and relaxing activities should help keep their energies in balance. Consulting a canine behaviorist to understand your pet’s triggers can go a long way in keeping them happy and healthy," concludes Kushal Chipkar.

