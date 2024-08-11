Peyronie's disease is a medical condition characterised by the development of fibrous scar tissue inside the penis, leading to curved and painful erections. While the exact cause remains unclear, it is believed that Peyronie's disease may result from trauma or injury to the penis, which causes localised bleeding and the subsequent formation of scar tissue. Peyronie's disease in men: Causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, coping strategies (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chirag Bhandari, Founder of Institute of Andrology and Sexual Health (IASH), revealed that over time, this scar tissue can lead to significant penile curvature, erectile dysfunction and discomfort, impacting both physical and emotional well-being. He elaborated -

Causes and Risk Factors

The precise aetiology of Peyronie's disease is not entirely understood, but several factors are thought to contribute to its development:

Trauma or Injury : A direct injury to the penis during sexual intercourse, sports, or an accident can lead to the formation of scar tissue.

: A direct injury to the penis during sexual intercourse, sports, or an accident can lead to the formation of scar tissue. Genetic Predisposition : There is evidence to suggest a hereditary component, with some men being more genetically susceptible to developing the condition.

: There is evidence to suggest a hereditary component, with some men being more genetically susceptible to developing the condition. Age : Peyronie's disease is more commonly observed in middle-aged and older men, possibly due to changes in tissue elasticity and healing capacity.

: Peyronie's disease is more commonly observed in middle-aged and older men, possibly due to changes in tissue elasticity and healing capacity. Connective Tissue Disorders: Men with certain connective tissue disorders, such as Dupuytren's contracture, are at higher risk of developing Peyronie's disease.

Symptoms

The symptoms of Peyronie's disease can vary widely among individuals, but common manifestations include:

Penile Curvature : The most noticeable symptom is a significant bend or curve in the penis during erection.

: The most noticeable symptom is a significant bend or curve in the penis during erection. Pain : Men may experience pain during erections, which can range from mild discomfort to severe pain.

: Men may experience pain during erections, which can range from mild discomfort to severe pain. Erectile Dysfunction : Difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection can occur due to the physical and psychological impact of the disease.

: Difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection can occur due to the physical and psychological impact of the disease. Scar Tissue: The presence of palpable lumps or hard areas along the shaft of the penis.

Diagnosis

Diagnosing Peyronie's disease generally involves reviewing the patient's medical history, conducting a physical exam, and using imaging tests. During the physical exam, a healthcare provider may feel the hardened scar tissue within the penis. Ultrasound imaging can be used to assess the location and extent of the scar tissue, as well as to check for any abnormalities in blood flow.

Treatment Options

The treatment of Peyronie's disease aims to reduce pain, improve penile curvature, and restore sexual function. The choice of treatment depends on the severity of the condition and the degree of discomfort experienced by the patient. Here are some common treatment approaches:

1. Medication: Oral medications such as pentoxifylline and potassium para-aminobenzoate (Potaba) may help reduce the formation of scar tissue and alleviate symptoms. In some cases, intralesional injections with medications like collagenase clostridium histolyticum (Xiaflex) are used to break down the scar tissue.

2. Non-Surgical Therapies:

Traction Therapy : Penile traction devices can help stretch the penis and reduce curvature over time.

: Penile traction devices can help stretch the penis and reduce curvature over time. Shockwave Therapy : Low-intensity shockwave therapy has been explored as a non-invasive option to improve blood flow and break down scar tissue.

: Low-intensity shockwave therapy has been explored as a non-invasive option to improve blood flow and break down scar tissue. PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) Therapy: PRP involves injecting platelet-rich plasma derived from the patient's own blood into the affected area. This treatment leverages the growth factors in the plasma to stimulate healing, reduce penile curvature, and improve sexual function.

3. Surgery: For severe cases, surgical intervention may be necessary. Surgical options include:

Nesbit Procedure : Removal or pinching of tissue opposite the scar to straighten the penis.

: Removal or pinching of tissue opposite the scar to straighten the penis. Plaque Incision and Grafting : Cutting the plaque and placing a graft to straighten the penis.

: Cutting the plaque and placing a graft to straighten the penis. Penile Implants: In cases of severe erectile dysfunction, penile implants can provide both rigidity and curvature correction.

Coping and Support

Living with Peyronie's disease can be challenging, both physically and emotionally. Open communication with a healthcare provider, as well as seeking support from partners and counseling, can significantly aid in managing the condition. Support groups and educational resources can also provide valuable information and emotional reassurance.

Peyronie's disease is a complex condition that can profoundly affect a man's quality of life but early diagnosis and a tailored treatment approach are essential in managing symptoms and improving outcomes. If you suspect you have Peyronie's disease, consult a healthcare provider for a comprehensive evaluation and personalized treatment plan.