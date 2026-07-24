Planning to conceive after 40? Gynaecologist warns IVF outcomes can vary with age: ‘Cannot reverse ovarian ageing’

For many women in modern India, their thirties are spent building careers, caring for ageing parents and waiting for the right time to start a family. Thanks to advances in reproductive medicine, conceiving after the age of 40 is now more possible than ever before. However, while these medical breakthroughs have expanded fertility options, they are not a guarantee.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Struggling with heavy and painful periods? Gynaecologist warns it could be endometriosis; shares 7 symptoms

The reality is both reassuring and sobering: IVF has come a long way over the past decade, but it cannot completely overcome the natural decline in fertility that comes with age. Across India, fertility specialists are seeing a growing number of women in their late thirties and forties seeking treatment – not because they were unaware of IVF, but because many believed the technology could compensate for any biological limitation.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Shobha Gupta – the medical director and IVF specialist at Mother's Lap IVF Centre in New Delhi, and the founder of Mumma's Blessing IVF and Birthing Paradise in Vrindavan – who explains, “One of the biggest misconceptions is that IVF guarantees pregnancy regardless of age. While the technology has evolved tremendously, the quality and number of eggs still decline naturally over time. IVF improves opportunities, but it cannot completely reverse ovarian ageing.”

IVF is not a one-size-fits-all treatment

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Perhaps the biggest change in fertility care is that treatment is now highly personalised. Earlier, many patients followed similar stimulation protocols. However, Dr Gupta notes, “Today, doctors customise every IVF cycle based on ovarian reserve, hormone levels, ultrasound findings, previous treatment history and overall health. This personalised approach helps optimise egg retrieval, minimise complications and select the most appropriate treatment strategy for each individual rather than following a standard formula.” Better embryo selection changes outcomes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Perhaps the biggest change in fertility care is that treatment is now highly personalised. Earlier, many patients followed similar stimulation protocols. However, Dr Gupta notes, “Today, doctors customise every IVF cycle based on ovarian reserve, hormone levels, ultrasound findings, previous treatment history and overall health. This personalised approach helps optimise egg retrieval, minimise complications and select the most appropriate treatment strategy for each individual rather than following a standard formula.” Better embryo selection changes outcomes {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Another important advancement is the routine use of blastocyst culture, where embryos are grown in the laboratory for five to six days before transfer instead of just two or three days. This shift has made IVF more precise than it was just a few years ago.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The gynaecologist highlights, “Allowing embryos to reach the blastocyst stage gives us more information about their developmental potential. It enables us to select embryos more carefully, which may improve implantation rates in appropriately selected patients while also reducing the need to transfer multiple embryos.”

Better embryo selection and embryo freezing technologies can improve pregnancy outcomes.

Embryo freezing offers flexibility

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Gupta points out that the success of modern embryo freezing techniques, known as vitrification, has also transformed fertility treatment. Healthy embryos can now be frozen with excellent survival rates, allowing couples to plan future pregnancies without repeating every step of the IVF process. Frozen embryo transfer cycles also give doctors the flexibility to prepare the uterus under more favourable conditions before transfer, which can be beneficial for many patients.

Genetic testing facilitates informed decision-making

For women over 40 or couples with recurrent miscarriages, doctors may recommend Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) in selected cases. The test screens embryos for chromosomal abnormalities before transfer. However, Dr Gupta cautions against viewing it as a miracle solution.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She emphasises, “PGT is an important scientific advancement, but it isn't required for every patient. It helps us identify embryos that are more likely to result in a healthy pregnancy, yet it cannot guarantee success because implantation depends on several maternal and embryonic factors.”

Hope with realistic expectations

Even with these technological advancements, the IVF specialist warns that age continues to influence IVF outcomes. As women grow older, egg quantity and quality naturally decline, increasing the chances of miscarriage and reducing pregnancy rates. This is why fertility experts encourage women not to delay evaluation if pregnancy plans are uncertain.

Dr Gupta notes, “We are certainly seeing more pregnancies after 40 than we did a decade ago because our understanding of fertility has improved and our treatments have become more refined. But the best outcomes still come when couples seek advice early rather than assuming IVF can solve every age-related challenge.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Advances such as personalised stimulation protocols, blastocyst culture, vitrification and genetic testing have expanded treatment possibilities for women over 40. Yet these innovations work best when combined with timely fertility assessment and realistic expectations.

Motherhood after 40 is no longer uncommon, but success is not defined by technology alone. Understanding one's fertility early, seeking medical advice at the right time and choosing an evidence-based treatment plan remain the strongest foundations for building a family. “Modern IVF has expanded possibilities, but timely fertility evaluation remains the most important step toward a healthy pregnancy,” concludes Dr Gupta.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Shobha Gupta is a renowned infertility specialist and IVF consultant with qualifications including an MBBS from Lady Hardinge Medical College and specialised training in Assisted Reproductive Technology from Justus Liebig University, Germany. She serves as the Medical Director and CEO of Mother's Lap IVF Centre.