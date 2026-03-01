Playing Holi without protecting your hair can leave it dry and rough: Expert shares 5 hair care tips you need

Before stepping out, massage your hair with coconut, almond, or amla oil from roots to ends. This creates a protective shield that prevents harsh colours from settling into the hair shaft and helps reduce moisture loss.

Here are five essential steps to help you protect your hair and keep it healthy throughout Holi celebrations:

Emphasizing the importance of proactive hair protection during the festive frenzy, Dr Mili Sinha, Aesthetic Physician at La Clinique and expert at Oteria, tells Health Shots , “Holi is a wonderful celebration, but the vibrant colour powders and sun exposure can strip moisture, weaken follicles, and leave hair dry and rough. While enjoying the festivities, it’s equally important to prepare your strands with nourishing ingredients like amla, fenugreek, and sage to strengthen and hydrate. During and after the celebrations, lightweight serums enriched with horse chestnut seed extract and essential vitamins A, E, and B help lock in moisture, smooth frizz, and protect your hair from damage, so you can enjoy the fun without compromising your hair’s health."

Holi, the festival of colours, is often about playing with dry or wet colours, even though a section of people now appreciate avoiding chemically-loaded colours. Amid all the celebrations, your hair often bears the brunt of harsh powders, sun exposure, and repeated washes. What feels like harmless fun can leave your strands dry, frizzy, and lifeless. This Holi, celebrate freely, but don't forget to show your hair some love too.

Keep your hair in a braid or bun to limit tangling and breakage. If possible, cover it with a scarf or hat to reduce direct contact with colours and sunlight.

Finish with a nourishing hair mask to restore hydration and softness. Once your hair is towel-dried, apply a serum containing vitamins A and B and horse chestnut seed extract to lock in moisture, boost shine, and keep frizz at bay.

Holi is all about joy, colours, and making memories that last a lifetime. With a little care and mindful protection, your hair can join the celebration, too shiny, strong, and full of life. So go ahead, play with every shade, dance under the sun, and laugh without worry, knowing your strands are safe, nourished, and ready to glow just like the festival itself. Here’s a colourful, carefree, and hair-friendly Holi!

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice with any questions about a medical condition. For this feature, the expert has not recommended the products. The product selections were made independently by the editorial team. Listings are not ranked in any order of preference or priority.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.)