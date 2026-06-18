Podiatric surgeon shares 3 early signs of ingrown nail to help with timely treatment and prevent infection

An ingrown nail is a condition that develops when the corner of the nail grows into the skin. The condition is pretty common, especially in the case of toenails, but not major in terms of health risks. However, it does hurt a fair amount and definitely impacts the quality of life.

An ingrown nail can be caused by cutting the nails rounded at the corners. (Unsplash)

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It can also become a source of bigger issues for people with diabetes, nerve damage, or with an infection in the region.

Taking to Instagram on March 14, Dr Hira Mirza, a board-certified podiatric foot and ankle surgeon based in Houston, Texas, shared three early signs of an ingrown nail that can help us detect it faster and get it treated before it worsens. The signs are as follows:

1. Redness along the edge of the nail

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{{^usCountry}} When the nail starts to grow within the skin, the first sign is redness in the area. This becomes apparent even when there is no pain in the region. While that might dissuade people from looking deeper, it is what helps detect the condition early and deal with it at home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the nail starts to grow within the skin, the first sign is redness in the area. This becomes apparent even when there is no pain in the region. While that might dissuade people from looking deeper, it is what helps detect the condition early and deal with it at home. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the words of Dr Mirza, “Most people don't realise they have an ingrown nail [until it] becomes really painful. Number one (sign), redness along the nail edge. A sign that an ingrown toenail is starting in its early stage.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the words of Dr Mirza, “Most people don't realise they have an ingrown nail [until it] becomes really painful. Number one (sign), redness along the nail edge. A sign that an ingrown toenail is starting in its early stage.” {{/usCountry}}

Detecting ingrown nail late can lead to requiring specialised treatment. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Pain at the side of the nail {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Pain at the side of the nail {{/usCountry}}

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As the nail keeps growing within the skin, there comes the pain. Even when gentle pressure is applied at the side of the nail, one feels pain and tenderness. In the case of an ingrown toenail, such pressure can come from socks and shoes.

As Dr Mirza stated, “Number two, pain when you press on the side of the nail. If you're pressing on either edge of the nail and you're starting to feel pain and tenderness and light pressure from socks, shoes, touching (it is sign of an ingrown nail). It can cause tenderness, especially in the early stages of an ingrown nail.”

3. Swelling around the nail fold

Along with the redness and pain comes swelling. With the nail growing within the skin, the region becomes inflamed. In the words of Dr Mirza, “Number three, swelling around the nail fold. The skin around the nail can start to look puffy and inflamed. The nail edge is pressing directly into the skin and irritating that issue.”

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“If you catch it at this stage, you can treat early and prevent infection. Avoid a more painful ingrown nail and the ingrown nail procedure and surgery,” shared the doctor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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