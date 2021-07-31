Pooja Batra's yoga session will inspire you to start your weekend on a fit note

Bollywood actor and Miss India, Pooja Batra, is experiencing monsoon in Maharashtra in the best way possible - by doing yoga amid lush greenery. The actor posted several pictures and videos of herself doing yoga and meditation at a resort in Shilimb, and it will inspire you to start your weekend on a fit note. She also impressed her husband, Nawab Shah, with her workout.

Pooja shared pictures and videos of herself indulging in a quick yoga session on the gram on Friday, July 31. The post shows her working out on the porch of a resort with a pool, mountains covered in clouds, and greenery in the backdrop.

The star shared the post with the caption, "Let's get it Om #yogini #naturelover #yogaretreat Exploring Maharashtra in the Monsoons." Read on to know all about the asanas that she performed during her calming and inspiring workout session.

The post shows Pooja doing a headstand or Sirsasana, followed by a variation of the Viparita Karani Asana or the legs up the wall pose and Padmasana or the Lotus position.

The first picture in the series shows Pooja, dressed in floral printed tights with a matching sports bra and a pink jacket, doing the headstand. The next video shows how she got into the yoga position, as she first balances her body on her head supported by her arms and then kicks up her legs into the air. The remaining images show Pooja doing the Viparita Karani Asana and Padmasana.

After Pooja shared the post, her husband Nawab Shah took to the comments section to praise the star by leaving a heart and raised hand emoticon. It had over 5,000 likes.

Benefits of doing these yoga asanas:

Practising headstands calms the mind, alleviates stress and depression, and strengthens the upper body, spine, and core. It also enhances lung capacity and boosts digestion.

Viparita Karani Asana regulates the blood flow in the body and restores tired feet or legs. It also stretches the back of the neck, front torso, and back of the legs.

Padmasana is a meditative yoga pose that stretches the ankles and knees. It calms the brain and increases awareness and attentiveness. It also keeps the spine straight and develops good posture.

So, are you doing yoga today?

