Pregnant? 7 immunity boosters every expecting mother should have

Pregnancy can be a topsy-turvy ride for many, but this journey can be made less bumpy with a balanced diet that could not only provide appropriate nutrition for the growing child but also ease many pregnancy-related symptoms such as nausea and constipation. Eating nutritious foods rich in protein, fruits, vegetables and whole grains can also avoid unwanted weight gain and help the expecting mother stay at the top of her health. During pregnancy, first and foremost, it is important to take care of the fluid intake. Apart from 7-8 glasses of water, one can include lots of soups and juices in the diet, however going overboard on sugar and caffeine isn't advised. Seasonal fruits and vegetables have a huge role to play in pregnancy nutrition as they provide the necessary fibre and antioxidants needed during this stage. (Also read: Gestational hypertension: Ayurveda tips to manage high blood pressure during pregnancy)

"Pregnancy is an important phase of a woman's life. Seasonal changes will cause imbalances to the health of the mother. We all know that whatever the mother eats will affect the growth and development of the baby, hence it is important to keep track on what the mother consumes. With the change in temperature the immune system tends to weaken and it’s important to keep up the immunity of the mother," says Susmita, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru.

The nutritionist also suggests some foods that will help to strength immune system:

#1 Vitamin C and iron

Amla, lemon, sweet lime, kiwi, oranges, and tangerine are good sources of Vitamin C and must be consumed every day in the form of fresh juices or whole fruits. Pair them with iron-rich sources such as spinach, fenugreek leaves, dil leaves, kale, mustard leaves and drumstick leaves. Other sources of iron are seeds, dry fruits, lean meats, and berries.

#2 Zinc

Zinc plays an important role in improving the immune system. Meat, fish, eggs, nuts and seeds, poultry, mushrooms, grains and legumes are all good sources of zinc.

#3 Proteins

Proteins are essential for repairing the wear and tear of the body which all of us are aware of, but did you know that proteins are amino acids that forms the T cells, B cells, and antibodies of the immune system? Plant-based proteins are pulses, various types of legumes and animal sources include poultry, fish, lean meat. Remember to consume these in the healthy preparations which include boiling, grill, steamed and light curries.

#4 Fluids

Fluids are an integral part of amniotic fluid and help in increasing blood volume, flushing out toxins and in digestion. It is a common practice to drink less fluids during winter as the thirst is low compared to other seasons. However, it is necessary to drink 3-4 litres of fluids a day including fresh water, homemade soups, and kadha made of herbs and spices.

#5 Iodine

Iodine is required for baby’s cognitive development, functioning of hormones and enzymes. Natural sources are sea food like fishes, shellfishes, eggs, seaweed, dairy products and iodized salt.

#6 Spices

Spices contain antioxidants which are helpful in boosting the immunity and also in treating the symptoms of common illnesses and making the food flavourful. According to Ayurveda, spices can be warming or cooling, and are used to balance the digestive system. Regular intake of turmeric, cardamom, cinnamon, pepper, cumin, coriander, and fenugreek can be continued.

#7 Calcium and Vitamin D

Calcium and Vitamin D make the bones strong for mother and baby. Sources like dairy products, soya products, ragi, and broccoli are good sources of calcium. Sunlight, eggs, fish, dairy are good sources of Vitamin D.

Along with calcium and Vitamin D, phosphorous also plays an important role in better functioning of immune system.

"It’s vital that the pregnant mother includes natural homemade balanced diet to maintain healthy development of the baby and herself. One single food does not provide all the necessary nutrients hence combination of foods is required for the overall protective effect," concludes Sushmita.

