Protein powders to boost your workout and muscle-building journey: Expert shares the correct method of consumption

Protein is a vital nutrient for your muscles. It is not only important for building muscle mass but also for repairing and creating new cells in your body. Everyone, whether you're a bodybuilder, recovering from an illness, or just starting out, needs protein to stay healthy. While getting protein from food is best, you can also add protein powder to your diet. Protein powders have become popular for good reasons. They come in many flavours to help you meet your protein needs.

How do protein requirements vary from person to person?

What is the best protein for body fitness?(ADOBE STOCK)

"Protein needs vary from person to person and should not be generalised. They depend on factors like body weight, muscle mass, health conditions, and metabolic needs," Nutritionist Amrutha V tells Health Shots.

An adult needs about 1 gram of protein for every kilogram of body weight each day.

Patients with chronic conditions or higher metabolic stress may require up to 1.5 Renal patients on dialysis may require approximately 1.2 g/kg.

People with kidney problems who are on dialysis often need about 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.

People with kidney problems who are not on dialysis usually need to eat less protein. This is typically 0.6 to 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram ofbody weight. The exact amount depends on their muscle mass andlab test results.

Protein powder helps fill nutritional gaps, but it is not meant to replace food. In hospitals, healthcare workers calculate the amount of protein a patient needs based on their height, weight, BMI, and other health markers.

Who cannot eat protein powder?

Protein powder is used to help people get the nutrients they need, not as a regular part of a diet. In hospitals, doctors decide how much protein a patient should have based on their height, weight, BMI, and health conditions.

Any group should not completely avoid protein powder. Instead, they should focus on controlling the amount they use and monitoring its effects.

Avoid protein powders that have added sugars, artificial sweeteners, or untested herbal ingredients. Children and teenagers should mainly get their protein from food, unless a doctor suggests otherwise.

How to consume protein powder?

You can easily add protein powder to your daily diet in simple ways.

Mix a scoop of protein powder into a smoothie with fruits, vegetables, and milk or plant-based milk. This creates a balanced and nutrient-rich drink.

Mix protein powder into oatmeal, porridge, yogurt, or overnight oats to increase your protein intake in the morning.

You can add protein powder to pancakes, muffins, rotis, or homemade energy bars to boost the protein content of your meals.

Mix protein powder with water or milk after your workout or in between meals. This helps your muscles recover and keeps your hunger under control.

What is the 30 minute protein rule?

{{^usCountry}} You can drink protein powder if you are healthy. You can have it in the morning, in the evening, or after exercising. You can take protein powder in the morning, in the evening, or after exercising, as long as you are healthy.

If you exercise or go to the gym, eating protein before or after your workout can help your muscles perform better and recover faster. However, for overall results, being consistent and taking the right amount of protein is more important than when you take it. Best flavoured protein powders {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can drink protein powder if you are healthy. You can have it in the morning, in the evening, or after exercising. You can take protein powder in the morning, in the evening, or after exercising, as long as you are healthy.

If you exercise or go to the gym, eating protein before or after your workout can help your muscles perform better and recover faster. However, for overall results, being consistent and taking the right amount of protein is more important than when you take it. Best flavoured protein powders {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If you don’t like unflavored protein powders, here are some great flavoured protein powders to try: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you don’t like unflavored protein powders, here are some great flavoured protein powders to try: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. MuscleBlaze Fuel One Whey Protein - Chocolate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. MuscleBlaze Fuel One Whey Protein - Chocolate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If you want to improve your fitness, MuscleBlaze Fuel One Whey Protein in Chocolate is a great choice. Each serving gives you 25 grams of whey protein, which helps build muscles and recover after workouts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you want to improve your fitness, MuscleBlaze Fuel One Whey Protein in Chocolate is a great choice. Each serving gives you 25 grams of whey protein, which helps build muscles and recover after workouts. {{/usCountry}}

On a fitness journey, this product is appealing because it has low sugar and fat content, making it good for weight management. It’s not just chocolate; it comes in various flavours like cookies and cream and mango, so there is something for everyone. The smooth texture and great taste make it easy to add to shakes or snacks.

1. FUELONE Whey Protein (Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs) | 24g Protein...

2. Nutrilite All Plant Protein Powder - Butterscotch

If you want a healthy, plant-based option, try Nutrilite's All Plant Protein Powder in Butterscotch. This powder contains nine essential amino acids that help you build and maintain muscle without using animal protein.

This protein powder is perfect for vegans and vegetarians. It does not contain artificial additives or preservatives, making it a healthy choice. You can mix it into smoothies or baked goods, or drink it with water or non-dairy milk. The sweet, buttery taste of butterscotch gives it a comforting flavour, so you won’t feel like you’re missing out while getting your protein.

2. Nutrilite Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein Powder - 1Kg (Bu...

3. AVVATAR Whey Protein - Malai Kulfi

Enjoy the taste of tradition with AVVATAR Whey Protein in Malai Kulfi flavour. This protein shake offers the delightful flavour of a popular Indian dessert while providing the protein you need to build muscle and aid recovery.

This product comes in a large 2 Kg container, ensuring you have plenty for your fitness needs. The whey protein mixes easily, so you can prepare a tasty shake in seconds. With its high-quality protein and great flavour, your post-workout routine can become something you look forward to.

3. avvatar WHEY PROTEIN | 2Kg | Malai Kulfi Flavour | 28g Prote...

4. GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey Protein Powder - Cafe Mocha

If you love the rich taste of coffee, GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey Protein Powder in Cafe Mocha is a great choice. This popular product delivers 24 grams of high-quality whey protein per serving, supporting muscle growth and recovery.

Cafe Mocha stands out for its smooth formula that dissolves easily, making it ideal for busy lifestyles. It has low fat and carbohydrates, so you can boost your protein intake while still meeting your diet goals. With many flavours like mango smoothie and chocolate fudge, you can enjoy variety and keep your protein routine interesting.

4. GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey Protein | 2 lbs | Muscle Growt...

5. Absolute Nutrition Noble Whey Protein - Choco Hazelnut

If you love the nutty smell of hazelnut, you’ll enjoy Absolute Nutrition’s Noble Whey Protein in Choco Hazelnut. Each serving has 24 grams of pure whey protein, which helps build muscle and supports recovery after tough workouts.

This protein powder stands out because it has low carbs and fats, making it a great option for managing calorie intake. It contains no sugars or gluten, which is especially helpful for those with dietary restrictions. The rich chocolate and hazelnut flavour transforms your post-workout drink from basic to enjoyable.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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