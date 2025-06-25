Psychologist shares 4 things to remember when you’re feeling down

Whenever we feel consumed by dark thoughts and a sense of failure, it’s easy to spiral deeper and lose our sense of direction. Overthinking can quickly take over, trapping us in a maze of our own thoughts and making it hard to find a way out. But reminding ourselves that there is always light at the end of the tunnel can offer comfort and prevent us from becoming overwhelmed. Also read | Mental health matters: Signs to look out for in your loved ones to identify chronic depression symptoms and ways to help Feeling low? Here's what you can do.(Shutterstock)

Psychologist Bec McWilliam, who regularly shares valuable mental health insights on her Instagram profile, highlighted the importance of actively seeking positivity during difficult times in one of her recent posts. “Reminders for when you feel down. Share this with those that may need a little reminder,” she wrote.

The psychologist shared four important reminders to hold on to whenever we feel low or defeated:

1. It is okay not to be okay

As cliche as this sounds, we all go through difficult moments in our life, it is a part of the normal human experience to feel sad. Emotions are like a wave, we may feel like we hit a peak, however we will always come down. Reach out to support people if you need to and treat yourself with love.

2. Sadness can be an indicator

Our emotions can be indicators of what our mind, body and soul need. Listening to our emotions, creating space for them, and being kind to them in moments of struggle will help us to move through emotions in a more balanced way.

3. This too shall pass

No emotion stays with us forever. Reminding ourselves that this will pass can be a nurturing phrase through struggles. It can be easy to feel as though we will always feel down, however no one feels this way forever; we all have glimmers, however small.

4. Find light when it gets too dark

It can be important for us to sit in emotions and allow them to be processed, however sometimes we can sit in emotions in a way that is detrimental to our healing. Finding something that brings you joy, or comfort can be helpful in those times.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.