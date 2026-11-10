Pulmonologists share guidelines for children and people with chronic conditions to stay safe during rising air pollution

Air pollution has long been a serious cause of concern, especially in the winter months, but the AQI skyrocketing in various major cities after Diwali has made it imperative that people start taking protective measures, especially those who are already dealing with existing health conditions, and children.

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Dr Vikas Mittal, the director of pulmonology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, told HT Lifestyle that the increased levels of PM2.5 and PM10 air pollutants pose significant respiratory risks. They can potentially trigger airway inflammation and worsening conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and interstitial lung disease (ILD).

Such situations warrant people avoiding outdoor exercise and prolonged exposure to polluted air, wearing N95 masks when stepping out and using air purifiers indoors. It also requires special attention to be paid to those with existing health conditions and children.

Guidelines for people with health conditions

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Mittal’s suggestion for people with chronic illnesses is to remain in touch with their treating doctors, even if symptoms have not worsened, to review their health status and medications before peak pollution and winter set in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Mittal’s suggestion for people with chronic illnesses is to remain in touch with their treating doctors, even if symptoms have not worsened, to review their health status and medications before peak pollution and winter set in. {{/usCountry}}

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“Medications should never be discontinued without medical advice,” stated the pulmonologist. “Patients with COPD, asthma and ILD who depend on home oxygen or BiPAP should ensure their equipment is serviced and monitor SpO2 using a pulse oximeter. Any fall of more than three percentage points from their usual oxygen saturation should be reported to their doctor.”

Diabetics should monitor their blood glucose regularly, as Dr Mittal pointed out that disrupted routines and festive eating can affect sugar control. Similarly, patients with heart disease should schedule a cardiology review.

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“Preventive consultations and timely medical intervention can help vulnerable patients better navigate the challenging pollution and winter months,” he noted.

It is always better to take preventive measures to protect ourselves against air pollution.

Guidelines to keep children safe during high air pollution

Children are particularly vulnerable to air pollution as their lungs, airways and immune systems are still developing, Dr Nikhil Rajvanshi, consultant paediatric pulmonologist, allergy and sleep specialist at Rainbow Children's Hospital, Delhi, told HT Lifestyle.

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“Since they breathe faster than adults, they inhale more pollutants relative to their body weight,” he explained. “Exposure to PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide and other harmful gases can irritate the respiratory tract, causing coughing, wheezing and breathlessness.”

The doctor shared that prolonged exposure to air pollutants can impair lung development, reduce lung function, aggravate asthma, and increase the risk of respiratory infections. Emerging evidence also suggests potential effects on cardiovascular health and cognitive development.

Parents should watch for the following signs in children:

Persistent coughing

Wheezing

Unusual fatigue

Breathlessness

Persistent respiratory symptoms should not be dismissed as seasonal allergies or routine coughs. Steps to take to prevent health conditions include:

Limiting outdoor activities during high-pollution periods

Avoiding traffic-heavy areas

Maintaining indoor air quality

Following prescribed asthma treatment plans

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.