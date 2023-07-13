Quiz alert: Can you guess names of these 10 essential vitamins for your body and mind?

Balanced diet is important for one's well-being. It is important to have a wide variety of nutrients to manage various aspects of your physical and mental health. Vitamins also have a crucial role from preventing infections, taking care of blood clotting, absorption of certain nutrients, managing brain and heart health apart from many other functions. Vitamin D deficiency for instance has been associated with premature death and various chronic diseases.

Vitamins can also help boost energy levels and optimal working of our body and mind.(Unsplash)

Sufficient vitamin intake is crucial for health as it promotes cardiovascular health, supports immune system, improves eyesight, helps in calcium absorption and improving bone health, and even make symptoms of mental health disorders better. Vitamins can also help boost energy levels and optimal working of our body and mind.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad in his recent tweet shared an interesting quiz on essential vitamins for his followers.

Take this quiz and see how many answers you knew already.

1. Women on more than one anti-seizure medication should receive this vitamin

2. Vitamin that promotes absorption of iron

3. Vitamin that the body needs for blood clotting, helping wounds to heal

4. The most common sign of deficiency of this vitamin is an eye condition called xerophthalmia- an inability to see in low light

5. Deficiency of this vitamin killed at least 2 million sailors between years 1500-1800 AD

6. People taking metformin (anti-diabetic drug) can develop deficiency of this vitamin

7. Deficiency of this vitamin leads to memory impairment and cognitive impairment

8. Up to 80% of people with chronic alcoholism develop deficiency of this vitamin

9. Deficiency as well as overdose of this vitamin can cause peripheral neuropathy (damage to peripheral nerves)

10. This vitamin can be synthesized by human body (skin, liver and kidneys play a role in this)

Answers

1. Folic acid

2. Vitamin C

3. Vitamin K

4. Vitamin A

5. Vitamin C

6. Vitamin B12

7. Vitamin B12

8. Thiamine

9. Pyridoxine

10. Vitamin D

How many questions could you answer?

