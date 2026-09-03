Ragi to kuttu: Nutritionist Dr Shikha Sharma shares 5 healthy flours for Janmashtami fasting

Janmashtami is the festival that celebrates Lord Krishna's birth. It is a time for both fasting and feasting. While you have limited flour options today, you can still make healthy dishes. Do you agree?

Is Kuttu ki roti good for weight loss?

What can I eat on a Janmashtami fast? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



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Choose Kuttu (buckwheat) paratha or dosa instead of Kuttu ke pakore. Opt for Sabudana khichdi rather than deep-fried Sabudana vada. After fasting for hours, people look forward to a delicious meal. This meal usually includes simple Indian dishes made with a few flours, along with many sweets.

What are the rules for fasting on Janmashtami?

Some people fast completely without water, called ‘nirjala upwas’, on Janmashtami. However, many devotees choose a lighter approach, eating certain permitted foods and drinking water. These chosen foods provide important nutrients, giving the body quick energy and helping to prevent overeating.

What can I eat during the Janmashtami fast?

Celebrity nutritionist Shikha A Sharma recommends some flours that are safe to use during fasting and feasting this Janmashtami and every year.

1. Ragi flour

Ragi flour is high in protein and fiber, and it helps boost the immune system. It's great for weight loss and keeps the body cool in the summer. You can make idli, dosa, or puris with ragi flour.

2. Kuttu atta

Kuttu atta is high in fiber, which supports digestion. It has a lot of protein but few calories, helping with natural weight loss. Kuttu also contains calcium and magnesium, making it great for strong bones.

3. Rajgira atta (amaranth flour)

Rajgira atta is a gluten-free flour high in protein and fiber. It is a popular substitute for regular flour during fasts. This flour has an earthy, nutty flavor that works well with many ingredients. People often use rajgira atta to make dosas and porridge.

4. Sama rice (barnyard millet) and sabudana (tapioca pearls)

These foods are high in protein and fiber, so they provide plenty of energy for long fasting periods. The key takeaway is that they make you feel full after eating. You can go about your day without feeling weak. You can prepare khichdi, fritters, kheer, savory pancakes, pulao, or porridge.

5. Singhara atta (water chestnut flour)

This food is energy-rich and helps control water retention, which can aid weight loss. It is high in potassium, essential nutrients, and vitamins, and it is gluten-free. Like other flours on this list, singhara atta helps keep you full and reduces the urge to snack.

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