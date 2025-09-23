‘Four-engine government is engrossed in playing dandiya’: Saurabh Bharadwaj raises concern over adulterated Kuttu Atta

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday raised concerns over hundreds of people falling ill after consuming adulterated Kuttu Atta (buckwheat flour) in the national capital. "Even in the food of fasting people considered pure during Navratri, adulteration is taking place," Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a post on X.(PTI)

Bharadwaj criticised the government and said adulteration is affecting even the food consumed during Navratri, while authorities remain distracted.

In a post on X, Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote, "Hundreds of people fell ill after consuming adulterated kuttu ka atta in Delhi. Reports of hundreds of people being admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Some patients also arrived at the hospital in Burari."

"Think about it: even in the food of fasting people considered pure during Navratri, adulteration is taking place. And the four-engine government is engrossed in playing dandiya," the post read.

Around 150-200 people reported feeling unwell after consuming Kuttu Atta in areas including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The information was received at the Jahangirpuri Police Station at about 6:10 AM regarding a large number of people experiencing uneasiness after consuming the product.

Upon enquiry at BJRM Hospital, Dr Vishesh Yadav, CMO, informed that around 150-200 persons from areas including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar had visited the Emergency Ward with complaints of vomiting. He further clarified that, "No one required admission, and no case was reported to be serious ."

Authorities said local shopkeepers, vendors, and residents are being sensitised about the matter through beat staff and public address systems. The incident has also been reported to the Food Department for further necessary action.

During Navratri, people observe fasting and often consume Kuttu Atta (buckwheat flour) as part of their meals.

The nine-day Navratri festival is being celebrated with great devotion across the country.

Each day during this nine-day festival is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. During the course of nine days, devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.