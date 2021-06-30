Rakul Preet Singh is all about that pickle. Here are the many benefits of achaar

Rakul Preet Singh is all about that clean and healthy living, and the De De Pyaar De actor is always posting about her healthy eating and fitness habits. Most recently the 30-year-old actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared her shoot lunch of palak (spinach) and peas rice complete with homemade achaar, which has some serious health benefits.

Sharing the picture of her lunch, Rakul wrote, "Shoot lunch be like! Munmun Ganeriwal says pickles are healthy bacteria, and this dose of ghar ka khaana has livened up my meal."

Rakul's Lunch

Celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal in a post on her profile shared the many benefits these homemade pickles have, sharing, "The ‘live bacteria-rich’ pickle our daadi/naani makes are through the process of ‘lacto-fermentation’, a method that is gaining popularity worldwide. The salt she adds, aids in controlling the fermentation process, the oil acts as natural preservative and the methi/ jeera/ dhania have anti – microbial properties that also enhances the taste."

Citing the many benefits of pickles, the nutritionist explained that it helps fight obesity and diabetes, writing, "Our fast paced lifestyle heavy on packaged/ processed food upsets the balance of our gut microbiota. New researches link the changes in our “gut flora mix” with an increase in obesity and diabetes. The ‘live’ bacteria in homemade achaar helps restore the diversity and strength of the gut microbiota, accelerates fat burning and increases insulin sensitivity."

Munmun also added how pickles helped fight bloating and improve digestion, writing, "By providing just the right strain of bacteria, it helps in relieving bloating and makes you look thinner on your tummy," and, "Achaar aids in digestion and helps assimilate and absorb nutrients from food (The science behind the age old practice of having a small pickle with your fibre-rich rotis and rice)."

Achhar also encourages the production of Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D3, as well as boosting immunity. She explained, "It creates acidic fermentation by-products in the body and lowers the intestine’s pH at a level where it is difficult for any “bad” bacteria to survive. The “good” bacteria it contains secretes anti-microbial proteins that kills off “bad” bacteria and boosts immunity of the body."

