Rakul Preet Singh recalls painful injury after 80 kg deadlift, says it caused her ‘slip disc and 40 days of bed rest'

Rakul Preet Singh opened up about one of the most challenging phases of her life while appearing with husband Jackky Bhagnani on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s talk show Double Date, recalling how a workout decision led to a serious injury.

Rakul Preet Singh opens up on serious gym injury, credits Jackky Bhagnani for support.(Instagram)

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Workout mistake that left Rakul Preet Singh injured

The actor shared that she suffered a severe lower back injury after attempting an 80 kg deadlift without wearing a safety belt, something she normally never skips. Reflecting on the incident, Rakul said, “No matter what your trainer tells you, deadlift is the worst exercise to do. It’s an ego lift.”

She explained that while she usually trained with proper support, that day she chose to go without a belt. “That one mistake caused me a slip disc and 40 days of bed rest,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond the physical pain, Rakul admitted the emotional toll was just as difficult. Used to an active and independent lifestyle, she struggled with suddenly relying on others for even basic tasks. “It was not only a physical injury, it was affecting me mentally too. It was a mental mess up because I was going through a physical turmoil,” she shared. She added, “Suddenly, I was not able to do anything, and that really triggers you.” How Jackky Bhagnani supported her through recovery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond the physical pain, Rakul admitted the emotional toll was just as difficult. Used to an active and independent lifestyle, she struggled with suddenly relying on others for even basic tasks. “It was not only a physical injury, it was affecting me mentally too. It was a mental mess up because I was going through a physical turmoil,” she shared. She added, “Suddenly, I was not able to do anything, and that really triggers you.” How Jackky Bhagnani supported her through recovery {{/usCountry}}

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During this period, she credited Jackky for being her constant support system. “It’s very important that your partner supports you at that point, and that was Jackky’s biggest contribution when I was injured. He was there for me,” she said.

Her injury led to intense pain, restricted movement and nerve-related complications, forcing her to eventually take complete rest before gradually resuming work.

Looking back, Rakul’s experience stands as a reminder of the importance of listening to one’s body and never compromising on safety during workouts, no matter how experienced one is.

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a beautiful, intimate wedding in Goa, celebrating both Anand Karaj and Sindhi traditions. The couple, who had been in a relationship since around 2021, opted for a close-knit ceremony attended by family and friends.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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