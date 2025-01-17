Shreya Chaudhry shares before-after pics as she talks about drastic 30 kg weight loss, suffering slip disc at 19

After talking about her struggles with making her health a priority and how Hrithik Roshan inspired her to get fit, Bandish Bandits actor Shreya Chaudhry is once again talking about her weight loss journey to inspire others. Bandish Bandits actor Shreya Chaudhry talked about her 30 kg weight loss journey and struggles with fitness.

The actor took to Instagram to confess how, for the longest time, she struggled with her weight and didn't take care of her body and health. However, when, at the young age of 19, she gained a lot of weight and suffered from a slipped disc, she had a wake-up call. Finally, she decided not to take herself for granted and lost 30 kgs.

‘I stopped doing any physical activity…’

Shreya penned a note on her weight loss journey and the struggles she faced in the Instagram post and shared it with the caption, “I told myself, I’ll never give up 💫.” In the letter, she revealed that she first opened up about her struggle with fitness and health because she felt ‘empowered and safe’. This pushed her to share ‘something she has never spoken out loud’ to make others feel empowered.

“When I was 19, I was going through a lot. I was not in the best headspace. During this time, I put on a lot of weight; this took a toll on my fitness and health. I stopped doing any physical activity, and that made things worse. What struck the final nail was me getting a slip disc at that young age! I was always ambitious. I always wanted to be a career-focused girl. And now, I had something that posed as a major obstacle to chasing my dreams. I think this was a huge wake-up call for me. I couldn't believe I had taken myself for granted,” Shreya wrote in the letter.

‘I slowly became fitter, lost 30 kilos…’

When Shreya finally decided to take the reign of her life into her own hands, she focused on her well-being, and by the time she was 21, she lost 30 kg. In her brand-new mode, she had no relapse of the slipped disc, which allowed her to be carefree and focus on becoming even fitter.

“Life will always throw challenges at us; we just need to move on and stay focused, I guess. Touchwood. I'm at my fittest best now. From being a girl who had a slipped disc, I can now box like a beast! I can dance, stand on my two legs for hours during shoots, and push my body to the extreme on sets whenever required,” the Bandish Bandits actor wrote.

“We have a gift called life, and we should try to live it fully,” she added.