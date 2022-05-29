Rashmika Mandanna and Adarsh Gourav's fun gym workout with their trainers is a must-watch: Video inside

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Adarsh Gourav are both fitness freaks, and their regular gym snippets on social media prove the same. The two actors keep themselves fit and healthy by including rigorous exercises and a healthy diet in their daily routine. But, while doing so, both Adarsh and Rashmika make sure to never skip out on the fun. Don't believe us? Well, their latest gym video is proof of the same. The duo indulged in a fun workout session with their trainers in the new clip, and it will motivate you to hit the gym with your friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Rashmika Mandanna and Adarsh Gourav's trainer Karan Sawhney took to Instagram to drop a video featuring the two stars. The post showed Rashmika banding up with Karan and Adarsh competing against them with another trainer in a fun relay race. "Watch this till the end to see who wins the Relay," Karan captioned the post. Scroll ahead to see the post. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna is killing it at the gym with legs and core exercises in new workout video: Watch here)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins with a shirtless Adarsh and his trainer starting the relay. Then, the duo ran six rounds of the relay race in the gym, and Adarsh lost the first half. It was followed by Rashmika and another trainer running the same six rounds. In the end, Rashmika, who competed against Adarsh's team, ended up winning the relay race. The two stars kept their workout fits fuss-free during the routine. While Adarsh wore shorts and a baseball cap, Rashmika wore a black tank top and black shorts.

Running Benefits:

Running is a great cardio exercise. It helps build strong bones, strengthen muscles, improve cardiovascular fitness, burn plenty of kilojoules, maintain a healthy weight, boost better sleep patterns, and improve immunity and mood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Rashmika has the Hindi-language crime drama, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and backed by T-Series, Animal will be released on August 11, 2023. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Adarsh Gourav will be seen in Scott Z Burns' anthology drama series, Extrapolations, alongside Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Kit Harington, and Gemma Chan. He also has a Bollywood project in the pipeline - Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, starring Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.