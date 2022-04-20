Rashmika Mandanna is killing it at the gym with legs and core exercises in new workout video: Watch here

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is an avid fitness enthusiast who takes her workouts seriously. The star never misses a day at the gym. She even shares regular updates about her workout schedule with fans on social media to motivate them to sweat it out at the gym. Her latest clip shows the Pushpa: The Rise star training with her gym instructor and saying goodbye to the midweek blues. She focused on training her legs and core muscles during the workout session. Keep scrolling to get a look at Rashmika's video.

On Tuesday, Rashmika's fitness coach Karan Sawhney, known for training stars like Kriti Sanon, took to his Instagram page to share a video of the actor working out with him. The duo did a bunch of legs and core-building exercises in the video and inspired us with their rigorous session. He captioned the post, "Rashmika Mandanna and I killing rush hour #legs #fitness #core #healthy." (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna's elegance shines in handcrafted organza saree worth ₹31k)

Watch video:

The video shows Rashmika doing exercises like Single-Leg Squat With Kettlebell, Weighted Squats, Cross Leg Abs exercises, Sumo Squats, Boxing, Jump Squats, Lunge Jacks, and Side Plank Leg Raises. The actor did the routine dressed in a grey tank top and yellow cycling shorts with a black sports bra. A fuss-free high ponytail, gloves and black and white trainers completed Rashmika's gym look.

Earlier, Rashmika had posted another clip of herself indulging in a high-intensity training session. The star, dressed in an oversized lavender tank top with black hot shorts, gym shoes and a high ponytail, did several exercises in the video, including Leg Workouts, Weighted Leg Raise Variations, Squat Variations, among others. Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to team up with Tamil star Vijay for the first time. They will be seen together in an upcoming and yet-untitled bilingual film, currently known as Thalapathy 66. The star will mark her second Tamil project with this film.

