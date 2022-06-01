Recovering from the effects of air pollution: Expert shares insights

The air quality of the country keeps dropping by the day. The industrialisation and the change in people’s lifestyle have created more booming pollution. Around 100 percent of the country, in the present era, breathes in air that falls short of the quality standards. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Gagan Dhawan, Founder and CEO, The New Me - a series of books and kits that urges people to shift to a healthy lifestyle, said, “Out of the world’s 10 most polluted cities, 3 are from India. Air quality directly impacts our eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. In such a scenario, it is pivotal to take enough preventive measures to reverse the harm.”

Gagan Dhawan further noted down the prevention measures that can be taken in order to recover from the effects of the pollution. Take a look:

Air quality index: It is important to check the air quality index before stepping out of the house. In cities, the air quality index usual peaks during early morning and afternoon. For exercise, Gagan Dhawan recommended that we should choose lush green areas with more trees than main roads. In case of not being able to avoid polluted areas, a N95 respirator should be used at all times.

Indoor pollution: We always think that pollution is outside and our homes are safe haven free from pollution. But sometimes, indoor pollution can be a health hazard. Purifiers and humidifiers can be installed at homes in order to keep it free from pollution. Active and passive smoking inside the home should be discouraged and avoided as much as possible.

Diet shifts: Watching what we eat can help us in combating the effects of pollution. “Detoxifying foods like ginger, citrus fruits and Tulsi can act as protective agents. Jaggery helps the body flush out toxins from the respiratory tract. A diet rich in vitamin D is anti-inflammatory that can help boost immunity levels and support the body’s natural healing processes. In addition, vitamin D has protective properties against respiratory tract infections. Also, taking steam regularly can cleanse the entire respiratory path,” said Gagan Dhawan.

Exercise: Exercising regularly helps the body to fight chronic illnesses. Aerobic exercises helps the body to enhance the oxygen levels in the bloodstream, rejuvenate the organs and reverse the effects of pollution. Exercises such as running, swimming, stretching, cycling and jogging also helps in boosting the overall immunity of the body.

