Replaying the same cringe memory from years ago? Neurologist explains why brain remembers embarrassing moments

The confrontation you had years ago may suddenly return in the middle of the night, keeping you awake as you ruminate over a better comeback or the many ways you could have handled it differently. Or, randomly during your commute, your brain decides to replay the embarrassing school memory where you tripped in front of your crush, mispronounced a word, or said something awkward that nobody else probably remembers.ALSO READ: Sleeping late every night? Study says poor sleep makes your brain age faster

Emotionally charged memories are remembered for a long time. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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These memories may be trivial, but they can still return with embarrassing freshness and crystal-clear detail. But why do such memories refuse to fade, and why do they randomly come up years later?

Let's understand why the brain works in such mysterious ways. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prashant Makhija, consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, decoded the reasoning behind these common rumination patterns. He walked us through the neurological machinery behind the old embarrassing memories and reminded us that their sudden return is not always a sign of something wrong.

Despite how weirded out you may be, this is exactly what your brain is doing that it is designed to do.

Here are some of the reasons he shared:

You remember emotions over routine

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{{^usCountry}} You experience a lot of things in daily life. Over the years, you meet so many people, visit so many places, and do so many things. Memory is created simply by existing and interacting with the world around you. But not every memory gets priority in the brain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You experience a lot of things in daily life. Over the years, you meet so many people, visit so many places, and do so many things. Memory is created simply by existing and interacting with the world around you. But not every memory gets priority in the brain. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The neurologist believed that memories carrying the most emotional weight are often remembered more vividly. Embarassing moments feel different because they are emotionally charged. As Dr Makhija reminded, these are linked to feelings of shame, fear, anxiety or social discomfort. The event is not important; what you felt during that moment is. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The neurologist believed that memories carrying the most emotional weight are often remembered more vividly. Embarassing moments feel different because they are emotionally charged. As Dr Makhija reminded, these are linked to feelings of shame, fear, anxiety or social discomfort. The event is not important; what you felt during that moment is. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Describing which part of the brain you process these emotions with, the doctor elaborated, “A region called the amygdala, which helps process emotions, works closely with memory centres to strengthen the storage of the experience. This is the reason why emotionally charged memories often remain more vivid than ordinary events.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing which part of the brain you process these emotions with, the doctor elaborated, “A region called the amygdala, which helps process emotions, works closely with memory centres to strengthen the storage of the experience. This is the reason why emotionally charged memories often remain more vivid than ordinary events.” {{/usCountry}}

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So, while your brain processes thousands of experiences, you will not remember every routine detail. The neurologist insisted that the brain's logic is simple: if an experience feels significant, irrespective of the event or its type, the brain may store it for the future.

Many have a tendency to think about old memories late at night. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Why do old memories return?

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Now the next question is: why does a 10-year-old memory plague you on a random evening while you are binge-watching your favourite show?According to Dr Makhija, the brain works through patterns and associations. How? "A familiar smell, a conversation, a social situation, or even a passing thought can activate networks connected to an old memory. Once embedded, the brain can replay the event almost instantly,” he said.

But why does this happen more at night, during a commute, or when you are alone? Dr Makhija indicated that this pattern recognition becomes more noticeable during quieter moments, when there are fewer distractions competing for your attention. So, as the world goes quieter, the brain sneaks into the forbidden archives, especially the ones which are forbidden.

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Other than these modern lifestyle habits, like social media comparison, stress, poor sleep and mental fatigue from burnout, can make embarrassing memories feel bigger and harder to move past.

Spotlight effect

In short, it is the main character effect. Everyone assumes they are in the spotlight and becomes highly conscious of how they are being perceived. Dr Makhija described how this makes small mistakes anxiety-inducing, amplified in their own minds, even if, in reality, they barely register with others.

How to move forward?

The recommendation from the doctor is to stop judging yourself for past memories and getting stuck in a loop of regret. The embarrassing memory is not inherently bad, as every experience is an experience, a learning lesson; but how you react to it when you recall it years later is something you need to watch out for. This can help you steer clear of self-criticism and stop punishing yourself over how the moment could have panned out differently.

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Eat well, sleep well, exercise regularly, and engage in good social interactions. They all help the brain process emotions better.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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