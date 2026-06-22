Reproductive endocrinologist shares 7 questions you should ask before choosing a fertility clinic: ‘What will it cost…’

Fertility treatment is deeply personal. It involves your time, emotions, finances, and most importantly, your hopes for the future. Yet many women begin treatment without fully understanding the clinic they are placing their trust in. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Radhika Sheth, reproductive endocrinologist, infertility specialist, and medical director at Luma fertility, shares questions every woman should ask before moving forward with the fertility procedure at any clinic.

Questions every woman should ask before choosing a fertility clinic.(Pexel)

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Q1. What are my chances of success based on my individual situation?

Dr Radhika said, “When patients ask about success rates, I always remind them that fertility treatment is never one-size-fits-all. Your age, medical history, fertility diagnosis, and overall health all play a role in determining outcomes.” A trustworthy clinic will take the time to explain what success could realistically look like for you rather than relying on broad claims or generic numbers. The goal is not to sell hope. It is to provide clarity.

Q2. Why are you recommending this treatment for me?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Radhika, not every fertility journey needs to begin with IVF. A good clinic will explain why a particular treatment has been recommended, what alternatives may exist, and how the decision has been tailored to your specific needs. She highlighted that as a patient, you should never feel uncomfortable asking, "Why this treatment and not another?" The answer can tell you a lot about whether the clinic is truly focused on personalised care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Radhika, not every fertility journey needs to begin with IVF. A good clinic will explain why a particular treatment has been recommended, what alternatives may exist, and how the decision has been tailored to your specific needs. She highlighted that as a patient, you should never feel uncomfortable asking, "Why this treatment and not another?" The answer can tell you a lot about whether the clinic is truly focused on personalised care. {{/usCountry}}

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A responsible clinic will discuss not only the benefits of treatment but also its limitations and potential risks. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Q3. Who will be involved in my care throughout this journey? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Q3. Who will be involved in my care throughout this journey? {{/usCountry}}

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Fertility treatment is rarely managed by one doctor alone. Behind every treatment plan is a team that may include embryologists, nurses, counsellors, and laboratory specialists. Understanding who will be involved in your care and how communication will be handled can help you feel more informed and supported. You should know who to contact when questions arise and what level of continuity you can expect throughout the process.

Q4. How do you approach patient safety?

“While the excitement of achieving a pregnancy often takes centre stage, patient safety should always remain a priority. Ask how the clinic approaches treatment planning, embryo transfer decisions, and risk management,” said Dr Radhika. A responsible clinic will discuss not only the benefits of treatment but also its limitations and potential risks. It is also worth understanding how care is delivered. Ideally, patients should be able to access every stage of their fertility journey, from consultations and IVF procedures to egg retrieval and storage, within the same facility, as this can support greater privacy, safety, and continuity of care.

Q5. What will the treatment actually cost?

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This is one of the most important conversations a patient can have. Many women are surprised to learn that fertility treatment can involve several components beyond the initial procedure. Medications, investigations, storage fees, and additional services may all contribute to the overall cost. A transparent clinic will provide a clear understanding of expected expenses and help you plan accordingly. Financial clarity can prevent unnecessary stress later in the journey.

Patients should be able to access every stage of their fertility journey, from consultations and IVF procedures to egg retrieval and storage. (Unsplash)

Q6. What kind of emotional support do you offer?

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Infertility can be emotionally challenging. The waiting, uncertainty, and repeated decision-making can take a toll on even the most resilient individuals. “That is why I encourage women to ask about counselling services, support groups, educational resources, and other forms of emotional support available through the clinic,” said Dr Radhika. Fertility care should not focus solely on treatment outcomes. It should also support the emotional wellbeing of the person undergoing treatment.

Q7. How experienced is your team, and do you follow established medical guidelines?

Experience matters in fertility care. So does a commitment to evidence-based medicine. Dr Radhika recommends asking about the clinic's expertise, the range of treatments offered, and whether their practices are guided by recognised medical standards. A clinic that values transparency will be comfortable discussing its approach and explaining how decisions are made. Confidence should come from competence, not marketing.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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