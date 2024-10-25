When it comes to IVF and fertility treatments during the festive season, couples often experience a mix of excitement and doubt. Balancing the emotional weight of undergoing treatment with the celebrations, social gatherings and family obligations of the holidays can bring up a lot of questions. Fertility treatment during the festive season: 10 key considerations for couples (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Seema Jain, Director – Department of IVF and Fertility at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Pune, answered some of the common doubts couples have regarding IVF and fertility treatment during the festive season, along with tips and guidance to help address these concerns.

1. Is stress during the festive season going to affect my treatment?

One of the most common concerns is whether the stress of the festive season could negatively impact the success of fertility treatments like IVF.

Guidance: While extreme stress can affect your body’s hormone levels, the usual holiday stress from social engagements, shopping, and family gatherings is unlikely to drastically affect your IVF cycle. The key is to manage stress in healthy ways. If you feel overwhelmed, consider light meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in activities that relax you. Also, don't be afraid to say no to social events if you need some quiet time to focus on yourself.

2. Should we postpone the IVF cycle to avoid being overwhelmed?

The holiday season often feels like a busy time, filled with travel, events, and obligations. Some couples wonder if it's better to postpone their IVF cycle to avoid juggling these multiple responsibilities.

Guidance: It’s essential to consult with your fertility specialist to determine if postponing will impact your treatment outcome. IVF cycles are timed based on your body’s readiness, and delaying may not always be advisable. However, if the mental and physical burden of doing it all at once feels too heavy, you can discuss with your doctor whether a short break would be okay. Ultimately, the decision should be based on your emotional readiness and how comfortable you feel about managing both.

Balance work demands with fertility treatment and emotional well-being(Image by Freepik)

3. Can I enjoy holiday food and drinks?

Couples often worry about holiday food and alcohol consumption while undergoing IVF. The question arises whether indulging in festive treats will harm the chances of success.

Guidance: A balanced, nutritious diet is always recommended during fertility treatments, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy yourself in moderation. A single indulgent meal or an occasional glass of wine won’t derail your cycle, but be mindful of overeating or excessive alcohol consumption. Keep hydration, balance, and portion control in mind, and discuss any concerns with your fertility doctor.

4. Will I have to miss out on family gatherings?

IVF treatments often involve a strict schedule of medications, injections, and appointments. Some couples worry that this means they’ll have to miss out on family gatherings or holiday traditions.

Guidance: While there are certain appointments you’ll need to attend during IVF treatment, it’s possible to work around them in many cases. Your doctor can help you plan ahead for important milestones in the treatment process so that you can still make time for family. Discuss your schedule in advance with your fertility clinic to ensure you can attend key gatherings without compromising the treatment.

5. How do I handle questions from family about our fertility journey?

The holidays often mean spending time with family, which can lead to uncomfortable questions or comments about your fertility journey, especially if you’re undergoing IVF.

Guidance: It’s important to set boundaries around what you’re comfortable sharing. If you don’t want to discuss your fertility treatments, it’s okay to tell family members that you’d prefer not to talk about it. Prepare a few polite but firm responses in advance, like: “We’re taking things step by step, and we appreciate your support,” or “We’d prefer to keep this private for now.” Having a plan can help alleviate anxiety during family gatherings.

6. Should we wait until the New Year for a fresh start?

Some couples feel that starting IVF treatment during the festive season might be bad timing, and they wonder whether it would be better to wait until the new year for a “fresh start.”

Guidance: It’s understandable to want a fresh start in the new year, but it’s important to remember that fertility treatments are based on your body’s readiness, not the calendar. Delaying treatment for symbolic reasons may not always be beneficial. If your fertility doctor advises moving forward with treatment now, it’s because your body is in the best possible condition. The timing of the holiday season doesn’t have to dictate the timing of your IVF cycle.

Delaying treatment for symbolic reasons may not always be beneficial. (File Photo)

7. What if I’m not emotionally ready during the holidays?

The holidays can be an emotionally charged time, and many couples wonder whether they’ll be able to handle the emotional ups and downs of IVF while also navigating the festive season.

Guidance: It’s completely normal to feel emotionally drained during fertility treatments, and the holiday season can amplify those feelings. If you feel emotionally overwhelmed, communicate with your partner and support system. Taking breaks, stepping away from large gatherings, and giving yourself permission to focus on self-care are all valid approaches. Your emotional well-being should be prioritized, and if you feel it’s too much to handle both treatment and the holidays, you can discuss alternatives with your doctor.

8. Are there specific precautions I need to take during the holiday season?

With all the hustle and bustle of the festive season, couples may worry that certain activities, like travel or exposure to cold weather, could interfere with their IVF treatment.

Guidance: Generally, IVF doesn’t require any extreme lifestyle changes during the holiday season. However, if you’re planning to travel, make sure to coordinate with your clinic in advance. You’ll need to maintain your medication schedule and may need to carry certain supplies with you. Cold weather doesn’t typically have an impact on IVF, but staying healthy (especially avoiding colds or flu) is always a priority. Keep your body warm, stay hydrated, and avoid overexertion.

9. Can holiday travel affect my treatment?

Traveling during the festive season is common, but some couples worry that being away from home could interfere with their treatment schedule.

Guidance: Travel during IVF is possible but requires careful planning. Coordinate with your fertility clinic to ensure you have all necessary medications, and discuss travel restrictions with your doctor. You may need to plan your travels around specific treatment appointments, so working closely with your clinic will ensure everything runs smoothly.

10. What if I get bad news during the holidays?

The holidays are supposed to be a joyful time, but fertility treatments sometimes come with difficult news, and couples may fear getting a negative result during what is supposed to be a happy season.

Guidance: It’s natural to fear disappointment, especially during the festive season. However, it’s important to give yourself space to process emotions, regardless of the time of year. If you receive bad news, it’s okay to step back from festivities, lean on your partner for support, and take time for self-care. The holiday season doesn’t have to be perfect, and it’s okay to prioritize your emotional well-being.

The festive season brings unique challenges and doubts for couples undergoing fertility treatments. However, with proper planning, open communication with your fertility specialist, and a focus on self-care, you can navigate this period successfully. Whether you choose to proceed with treatment or take a break, prioritise your mental, emotional, and physical health above all else.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.