Home / Lifestyle / Health / Researchers assess cognitive impairment in patients with breast cancer
health

Researchers assess cognitive impairment in patients with breast cancer

A recent analysis of published studies estimates that one-quarter of adults with breast cancer have cognitive impairment before starting therapy.
ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The analysis, which is published in Psycho-Oncology, also found that many patients' cognitive function declines after receiving chemotherapy, endocrine therapy, and/or hormone therapy for breast cancer.(Unsplash)

A recent analysis of published studies estimates that one-quarter of adults with breast cancer have cognitive impairment before starting therapy.

The analysis, which is published in Psycho-Oncology, also found that many patients' cognitive function declines after receiving chemotherapy, endocrine therapy, and/or hormone therapy for breast cancer.

"Our results suggest that cancer-related and personal factors may make a significant contribution to cognitive functioning," said lead author Aicha Dijkshoorn, of the University Medical Center Utrecht, in the Netherlands.

The authors noted that the findings from different studies were quite diverse, and some even reported cognitive improvements in patients after treatment.

They stressed the importance of evaluating and addressing cognitive function, ideally over time, in patients with breast cancer. World Cancer Day is February 4th.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breast cancer study
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP