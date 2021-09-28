Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s bakasana position will inspire you to take up yoga
health

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s bakasana position will inspire you to take up yoga

Need some motivation to move out of bed and take your health seriously? Let this post by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni provide you with the necessary inspiration.
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s bakasana position will inspire you to take up yoga(Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni never fails to motivate her Instagram family to stop being lazy and start taking their workout routines seriously. Riddhima, who is a jewellery designer by profession, swears by yoga. A quick scroll on her Instagram profile and you will find multiple posts of herself doing yoga positions, often with her pet pooch for company. On Tuesday, Riddhima dropped another picture from her workout routine and it is making us look bad. In the picture, the jewellery designer can be seen doing the bakasana position.

Riddhima, in her living room, can be seen balancing herself on a coffee table of sorts, in the picture. The jewellery designer perched up on the table with just her arms on the table and her entire body lifted and balanced in air. Riddhima accompanied the post with multiple hashtags that spoke of the benefits of yoga for the body – “#practiceyogaeveryday #strongisthenewsexy #yogalife #balance #strongisthegoal #believeinyourself #yogagirl.”

Take a look at her picture here:

RELATED STORIES

Benefits of Bakasana:

This yoga position comes with multiple benefits for the body. It helps in the strengthening of the arms, as the entire body is balanced on it. It also improves the overall balance of the body and strengthens the shoulders. The position which Riddhima can be seen performing, helps in the structure development of the core and the spine.

A few days back, Riddhima shared another picture of herself practicing Chakrasana with her pet dog for company. In the picture, Riddhima can be seen lying flat on her back on a yoga mat. She then forms a curve with the body, while resting her feet and palms on the floor.

Here’s a picture of Riddhima performing the elbow stand. This exercise helps in energising the body and the mind and increases blood circulation to the brain.

READ MORE: Inside Riddhima Kapoor birthday celebration: Neetu and family enjoy quiet dinner

The one where Riddhima took up the one-minute headstand challenge.

Riddhima’s Instagram posts inspire us to take up yoga for today and every other day. And like she puts it, “Strong is the goal.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
riddhima kapoor sahani yoga asanas workout
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shibani lays ultimate workout goals with new video, Shabana Azmi calls it insane

8

Photos: Unnecessary beauty routines you need to remove from your regime ASAP

World Rabies Day: Treat a dog bite with these first aid tips

ICYMI: Janhvi Kapoor's rope training workout video will inspire you to hit gym
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP