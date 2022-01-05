Rujuta Diwekar demonstrates 5 stretches to beat stress with fitness

The covid pandemic has got us homebound. The need to stretch and keep the body moving is more required than ever. As Rujuta Diwekar said, it is important to understand that our body was made with the intention of constant movements. However, with the recent culture of work from home, it is seen that people stay on their chairs or the couch mostly, tied to their computers and it makes the body rust. The more we stop moving our body and stretching it, the more it keeps rusting and leads to various diseases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rujuta Diwekar, who is a nutritionist by profession, and keeps showing several fitness routines on her Instagram profile to help her fans get back to fitness with easy and no equipment routines, shared a new set of stretches that can be performed any time of the day to keep the body moving. Rujuta's Instagram profile is replete with several information on health, ranging from healthy food habits, to diet changes to fitness routines.

In the recent video shared by Rujuta, the nutritionist can be seen performing five stretches for her Instagram family. In the beginning, she can be seen standing in front of a wall and pulling her feet from behind with her hand and keeping it for five counts and then repeating it for the next leg. Then she can be seen pushing her palms against the wall and keeping her legs in perpendicular to the wall, while stretching her upper body. In the next part of the video, Rujuta can be seen sitting on a couch and keeping her knees apart and her spine straight and doing it for five counts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Eat ber or jujube to boost immunity; know its benefits from Rujuta Diwekar

Rujuta said that the benefits of the back namaskar are many. She performed the routine for her Instagram family by taking her hands to her back in the namaskar position. For the last fitness routine, Rujuta can be seen taking her one hand folded on top of her head and touching her back, and pushing the ankle with her other hand for stretching it as much as possible. "5 daily stretches for everyone - week 1 workout. Week 1 workout for the 12-week fitness project 2022. Anytime of the day, and for everyone, takes less than 5 minutes. Stretch, don't stress," she captioned her video. Take a look:

Stretches, as demonstrated by Rujuta, come with various health benefits. They help in improving the range of motion of the body and posture. They also help in enhancing the flexibility and the blood flow to the muscles. Stretches also help in preventing back pain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}