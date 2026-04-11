Sabja vs chia seeds: Dietician shares 5 ways they differ and which one your body actually needs

Seeds are dense nutritional powerhouses that contain a robust nutrient profile. While some may appear similar, that does not mean they are interchangeable. Each serves a different purpose and supports the body in many ways. Sabja and chia seeds are among those that are usually confused at first glance. However, they are completely different basics of each can help you make better choices, as per your health goals, as not all seeds are equal.ALSO READ: Nutritionist warns people with these 4 health conditions to avoid chia seeds: ‘If you have low blood pressure…’

Know the difference between chia seeds and sabja (basil) seeds (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Dietician Shweta J Panchal identified the differences between these two seeds in her Instagram post on April 10. She helped dissect the variations. Let's take a quick look at each of the seeds for better clarity.

1. Appearance

Sabja and chia seeds may look similar, but upon closer look, you will realise they are different. The dietician revealed the visual difference, “Sabja seeds are jet black in colour and chia seeds are greyish in colour with a few black and white speckles.”

2. Seasonal nature

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{{^usCountry}} Certain seeds are seasonal, while others can be eaten year-round. The dietician segregated them based on their functionality and properties. Since saja seeds aid in calming you because of their cooling properties, they can be consumed in summer to beat the heat-related issues like acidity and bloating. Chia seeds have neutral benefits, making them suitable for year-round consumption without any prominent seasonal limitations. 3. Soaking time {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Certain seeds are seasonal, while others can be eaten year-round. The dietician segregated them based on their functionality and properties. Since saja seeds aid in calming you because of their cooling properties, they can be consumed in summer to beat the heat-related issues like acidity and bloating. Chia seeds have neutral benefits, making them suitable for year-round consumption without any prominent seasonal limitations. 3. Soaking time {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Preparation is another area where these two seeds differ. Since, sabja seeds swell quickly, Shweta said, “When you add sabja seeds in water, it hardly takes them 5-10 minutes to swell up.” But chia seeds take longer, requiring at least 30 minutes or even overnight to fully expand and get to their gel-like texture. 4. Nutritional focus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preparation is another area where these two seeds differ. Since, sabja seeds swell quickly, Shweta said, “When you add sabja seeds in water, it hardly takes them 5-10 minutes to swell up.” But chia seeds take longer, requiring at least 30 minutes or even overnight to fully expand and get to their gel-like texture. 4. Nutritional focus {{/usCountry}}

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Next, let's look at the most important, their nutritional profiles, and each is great for your health. But their strengths lie in different areas.“If you are looking for better gut health, bloating, acidity, and constipation, sabja seeds would be your go-to option. If you are looking for overall higher fibre intake, weight loss, better omega-3 content, which will also help your skin health, then chia seeds would be your go-to option,” Shweta elaborated.

5. Usage

How you add to your diet also differs, as the dietician noted that sabja seeds are commonly added to drinks like nimbu pani (lemon water), coconut water and traditional sharbat. Whereas, chia seeds are a bit more versatile and more flexible, finding a place in smoothies, breakfast bowls and puddings. So it means, for light, refreshing drinks, sabja seeds fit the bill, but for more meal-based options, chia seeds work better.

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Depending on your fitness requirements and dietary preferences, choose your best seed.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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