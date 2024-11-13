Malaika Arora says no to alcohol, toxic people and 'food after 8 pm'; shares 9 health goals for her 'November challenge'

Whether you have been overindulging in food and alcohol or just need an extra push in the right direction, Malaika Arora has shared her nine health goals for November that could help you get on your healthy way. The former VJ and reality TV personality recently took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her 'November challenge'. Also read | Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan shares health tips on eating right after impressive transformation Malaika Arora keeps sharing a glimpse into her wellness journey on Instagram.

Malaika Arora reveals her wellness goals

It contained a list of nine things Malaika plans to do this month to stay physically fit and protect her mental health. So what are the things Malaika would recommend doing every day to improve your physical and mental health?

Here's her list: “No alcohol, 8 hours of sleep, get a mentor, exercise every day, 10,000 steps per day, fast until 10 am daily, avoid processed foods, no food after 8 pm, and remove toxic people.”

Malaika Arora posed this on Instagram Stories.

You need to prioritise your own self-care

After speaking to health experts, we came away with a list of strategies, any of which can be added to your daily routine if you are feeling stressed or unhealthy. Hopefully, you'll find a handful that work for you.

Back in January 2023, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mukesh Batra, founder and chairman of Dr Batra's Group of Companies, suggested the following tips to prioritise mental health:

⦿ Eat Healthy

⦿ Get Adequate Sleep

⦿ Reach out to friends and family, talking to them helps

⦿ Engage in mindfulness exercises and meditation to stay present and lessen stress.

Regular exercise is a potent mood booster.

Moreover, Dr MS Reddy, director at Asha Neuromodulation Clinic also highlighted some self-care tips to prioritise yourself and safeguard your health:

⦿ Nourish your body and mind with a balanced diet rich in whole foods, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. Stay hydrated and limit caffeine and sugar intake to maintain stable energy levels.

⦿ Regular exercise is a potent mood booster. Engage in activities you enjoy, whether it's yoga, jogging, or dancing.

⦿ Dedicate a few minutes daily to mindfulness exercises. Focus on your breath, observe your thoughts, and embrace the present moment.

⦿ Establish a consistent sleep routine, create a calming bedtime ritual, and ensure your sleep environment is comfortable and conducive to rest.

⦿ Unplug from screens periodically. Set boundaries for screen time, especially before bedtime, to improve sleep quality and reduce digital-related stress.

⦿ Cultivate meaningful relationships. Spend time with loved ones, engage in conversations, and seek support when needed.

⦿ If you're struggling, remember that seeking help is a sign of strength. Consult a professional for personalized guidance and therapeutic interventions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.