According to the National Health Program of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1 in 5 Indians has some emotional and mental ailments while around 6–7 crore people in the country suffer from some kind of mental illness. To overcome such a situation and compete in this fast-paced world, it is important to prioritise self-care. Self-care tips to prioritise yourself and your mental health (Photo by Dakota Corbin on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman at Dr Batra's Group of Companies, suggested the following tips to prioritise mental health:

Eat Healthy

Get Adequate Sleep

Reach out to friends and family, talking to them helps

Engage in mindfulness exercises and meditation to stay present and lessen stress.

He advised, “Managing mental wellness difficulties with the efficacy of homoeopathy gives a comprehensive approach to treating patients by taking into account the patient's bodily, mental, and emotional symptoms. For performance anxiety, Lycopodium 30, 5 pills twice a day and Kali Phos 6x, 2 tablets twice a day, can be given as natural relaxants. Arsenicum Album is a natural medicine used to treat excessive anxiety, particularly in people who are health-obsessed and want excellence in everything. Always prioritise your safety with proper medical care and follow the advice of healthcare professional.”

Dr MS Reddy, Director at Asha Neuromodulation Clinic, said, “In today's fast-paced world, nurturing our mental well-being has become paramount. As a leading advocate for holistic health, Asha Neuromodulation Clinic is committed to guiding you towards a balanced and fulfilling life. We believe that self-care is a journey, and each step you take contributes to your overall well-being.” He highlighted some essential self-care tips to prioritise yourself and safeguard your mental health -

Mindful Moments: Dedicate a few minutes daily to mindfulness exercises. Focus on your breath, observe your thoughts, and embrace the present moment. Mindfulness enhances self-awareness and reduces stress.

Dedicate a few minutes daily to mindfulness exercises. Focus on your breath, observe your thoughts, and embrace the present moment. Mindfulness enhances self-awareness and reduces stress. Quality Sleep: Adequate sleep is a cornerstone of mental health. Establish a consistent sleep routine, create a calming bedtime ritual, and ensure your sleep environment is comfortable and conducive to rest.

Adequate sleep is a cornerstone of mental health. Establish a consistent sleep routine, create a calming bedtime ritual, and ensure your sleep environment is comfortable and conducive to rest. Healthy Nutrition: Nourish your body and mind with a balanced diet rich in whole foods, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. Stay hydrated and limit caffeine and sugar intake to maintain stable energy levels.

Nourish your body and mind with a balanced diet rich in whole foods, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. Stay hydrated and limit caffeine and sugar intake to maintain stable energy levels. Physical Activity: Regular exercise is a potent mood booster. Engage in activities you enjoy, whether it's yoga, jogging, or dancing. Exercise releases endorphins, reducing anxiety and depression.

Regular exercise is a potent mood booster. Engage in activities you enjoy, whether it's yoga, jogging, or dancing. Exercise releases endorphins, reducing anxiety and depression. Digital Detox: Unplug from screens periodically. Set boundaries for screen time, especially before bedtime, to improve sleep quality and reduce digital-related stress.

Unplug from screens periodically. Set boundaries for screen time, especially before bedtime, to improve sleep quality and reduce digital-related stress. Connect Socially: Cultivate meaningful relationships. Spend time with loved ones, engage in conversations, and seek support when needed. Social connections foster a sense of belonging and emotional well-being.

Cultivate meaningful relationships. Spend time with loved ones, engage in conversations, and seek support when needed. Social connections foster a sense of belonging and emotional well-being. Seek Professional Help: If you're struggling, remember that seeking help is a sign of strength. Consult a professional for personalized guidance and therapeutic interventions.

If you're struggling, remember that seeking help is a sign of strength. Consult a professional for personalized guidance and therapeutic interventions. Hobbies and Passions: Dedicate time to hobbies that ignite your passion. Engaging in creative or leisure activities promotes joy and helps manage stress.

Be kind to yourself and embrace the transformative power of self-care.