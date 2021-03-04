Samantha Akkineni balances herself on Swiss ball in new fitness video, seen yet?
- Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of herself trying to balance her body on a Swiss ball and nailing it. The actor even revealed that it was her first day working with the new equipment. We are inspired.
Celebrities keep on incorporating new things into their fitness routine so that it does not become boring and mundane. From dancing to Pilates and Yoga to trying new things in the gym, we have seen them experimenting a lot. Samantha Akkineni also belongs to this group. The actor who is known for her fun workout routines recently took to Instagram and shared a video of herself working out with the Swiss ball for the first time.
The clip that we are talking about shows the actor trying to balance her entire body on the Swiss ball. Even though it was her first attempt, she nailed it. For the gym session, the 33-year-old wore a black hoodie and teamed it with a pair of eggplant coloured Yoga pants. Samantha tied her hair in a top bun in order to keep them off her face and was seen doing the exercise barefoot.
She shared the awe-generating video with the caption, "Learnt something cool today Thankyou @thetarzanboy .. My fitness journey will be a life long journey of learning ... it grounds me (sic)."
Not long ago, she also posted a clip of herself trying the animal flow exercises which is a mix of dancing and stretching. She had shared her new year new hobby video with the caption, "#Animalflow New year .... New hobby .. Let’s dance! @veggie.rao (sic)."
Samantha is also known for her impeccable style sense. The actor rocks monotone outfits better than others. Check out some of her looks that are our favourite:
On the work front, she was last seen on the screen hosting her own show Sam Jam. For the finale, she invited her husband Naga Chaitanya and gave their fans an insight to their lives. She is also gearing up for the release of the second season of The Family Man that features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.
