Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Year 2022 advice is self-love lesson on going easy on yourself: Read post here

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an incredible lesson on self-love to share as we step into a new year. To welcome the New Year 2022, Samantha took to her official Instagram page to talk about the importance of celebrating life's small achievements because life is all about being gentle with oneself.

Samantha shared an adorable picture of her pet doggo Hash on Instagram and penned a loving note talking about being stronger, wiser and kinder. She said that if someone's biggest achievement in 2021 was waking up in the morning when they didn't want to face another day - then this should be celebrated too. According to her, we should all remember that even a tiny step forward is progress.

Samantha wrote in the post's caption, "If your biggest achievement this year was simply making it this far, simply waking up in the morning when you didn't want to face the day, simply surviving - that is something to celebrate, too."

"Keep finding the things that make you believe in your healing. Be gentle with yourself and never forget that even the smallest step forward is still a step towards who you are becoming. We are in this together. 2022," Samantha added. The star ended her post with these words, "Stronger, Wiser, Kinder."

Samantha's post reminds us of self-love, being gentle towards ourselves, and celebrating all small achievements in life because we all deserve it. After the star shared the note, her followers and celebrities took to the comments section to shower their love. Her stylist Preethan Jukalker wrote, "only love," and singer Chinmayi Sripada commented, "Yaas gurl."

Ahead of the new year, Samantha flew to Goa with her friends and shared glimpses on Instagram from her holiday. She shared a picture of herself taking a dip under a waterfall.

Professionally, Samantha recently made an appearance in a special song, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, in Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise. She also featured in the OTT series The Family Man 2 this year.