Home / Lifestyle / Health / Sameera Reddy posts powerful conversation on hair whitening with dad, see unfiltered pics
health

Sameera Reddy posts powerful conversation on hair whitening with dad, see unfiltered pics

Sameera Reddy shares unfiltered pictures and powerful conversation with her father about hair whitening and why she stopped dying them in a new post. It will push you to be unapologetic and brave.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Sameera Reddy posts powerful conversation on hair whitening with dad, see unfiltered pics(Instagram/@reddysameera)

Bollywood actor and mother-of-two Sameera Reddy is changing the conversation around fitness and motivating her fans to embrace their bodies with love. The star regularly posts about wellness, mental health and her own workout journey on Instagram. Today, she took to social media to share a powerful conversation she and her father had about age, body image issues, acceptance, and more. It will motivate you to be unapologetic and brave. 

Sameera is quite vocal about mental health and body image issues and even shares her struggles online. On Tuesday, she shared a long note revealing her conversation with her father about hair whitening. She also posted unfiltered pictures of herself unapologetically showing off her salt and pepper locks in the post.

Sameera opened the note revealing that her father recently asked her why she never dyes her white hair. The actor continued saying that she defended her choice and explained to him that with time, she has grown comfortable with her mane and dyes them when she feels like it.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: Sameera Reddy's powerful body positivity note is an apt self love reminder

The caption of her post read, "My dad asked me why I'm not covering my white hair. He was worried about people judging me. I answered 'So what if they did...Did it mean I'm old. Not pretty. Not groomed. Not appealing?' I told him that I'm not paranoid about it like I I used to be and that freedom is liberating. I used to color every 2 weeks so nobody could catch that line of white."

The actor continued, "Today I take my own sweet time and choose to color if and when I feel like. He asked me why I should be the one to change the conversation? I said why not. I know I'm not alone. The shift and acceptance only begins when old thought processes are broken. When we can just let each other be. When confidence can just find it's way naturally and not hidden behind a mask or cover. My dad understood. As I understood his concern as a father. Everyday we learn we move forward and we find peace in small shifts. And it's those small steps that take us to much bigger places."

Sameera's conversation with her father will surely motivate you to be imperfectly perfect and accept your body unapologetically and with compassion.

Topics
sameera reddy body positivity
