Sameera Reddy wants to recreate 10-year-old stunning shoot, speaks on self-love: 'Old pics inspire me to look forward'

Growing up in a society that puts people's worth based on stereotypical beauty standards, we have all faced body image issues. With the talk around self-love and body positivity, many of us are able to conquer these toxic emotions. However, it is a difficult fight to win over these feelings. Actor Sameera Reddy, known for championing self-love and a healthy lifestyle with mental health as a priority, took to Instagram to talk about the same.

On Friday, Sameera posted a picture of herself from a photoshoot she did ten years ago and wrote that she wanted to recreate it. She talked about the feeling many of us go through when we see our old pictures and compare our present bodies with older versions. Often, this comparison leaves us with negative emotions about ourselves. However, Sameera said that old photos help her move forward instead of backward, and she will attract 'healthy happy goals', motivating us to love our bodies.

The photo shows Sameera posing on a fur-covered bench, wearing a black lacy tank top with a plunging neckline, printed shorts, and white pointed heels. She captioned the post, "This year I hope to recreate a Messy Mama version of this. My old pics inspire me to look forward not backward...I am attracting healthy happy goals in abundance #10yearsago #flashbackfriday #lookingforward."

Check out the post here:

After Sameera shared the photo, many of her followers took to the comments section to praise the star. One user wrote, "Damn mama! Inspiring then, inspiring now." Another commented, "I think the word 'Messy Mama' should be replaced with 'Magnificent Mama'."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Sameera Reddy's post.

Earlier, Sameera had posted an amusing video of herself jumping around and serving some fitness motivation. She asked her followers to keep moving by 'shaking that booty.' She captioned the clip, "Making this reel was a workout itself #fitnessfriday reminder to move your butt. Jump Dance Kick Squat Groove Shake That booty."

What do you think of Sameera's post?