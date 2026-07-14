Sanjeev Kapoor shares comforting chicken ramen bowl recipe perfect for rainy days: See step-by-step preparation

The rainy weather often makes one crave something savoury, and a warm bowl of ramen soup is the perfect comforting dish to indulge in at the time. If you are planning to order one in, take a moment to consider making it at home to enjoy with friends and family.

The chicken ramen bowl recipe can be prepared in minutes. (@sanjeevkapoor/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on July 13, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his signature recipe for chicken ramen bowl that can be prepared in a jiffy.

“Baarish ke mausam kuch garma garam miljaye toh baat hi alag hoti hai,” he says, describing the dish. “This ramen bowl brings together broth, noodles, vegetables and warmth in the most satisfying way.”

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for chicken ramen bowl 150 grams chicken breast, thickly sliced

100 grams flat noodles, boiled

2 tbsps oil

2 tbsps chopped garlic

5-6 spring onion bulbs, sliced

1 tbsp chopped celery

4 cups chicken stock

Salt to taste

1 medium carrot, peeled and cut into roundels

½ cup bean sprouts, for garnish

6-8 button mushrooms, quartered

1 tsp chilli oil, to drizzle

4-5 pak choy leaves

Toasted white sesame seeds to sprinkle

Boiled and halved eggs to serve Method of preparation Heat oil in a kadai. Add garlic and saute till light golden brown. Add the spring onion bulbs and sauté for one minute. Add celery and saute for a few seconds. Add chicken stock and salt, and allow them to boil. Add carrot, bean sprouts, mushrooms and chicken and mix well. Add chilli oil and cook for four to five minutes. Add pak choy and flat noodles and cook for two to three minutes. Transfer into a bowl, garnish with bean sprouts, drizzle chilli oil, sprinkle white sesame seeds and serve hot with boiled eggs. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for chicken ramen bowl 150 grams chicken breast, thickly sliced

100 grams flat noodles, boiled

2 tbsps oil

2 tbsps chopped garlic

5-6 spring onion bulbs, sliced

1 tbsp chopped celery

4 cups chicken stock

Salt to taste

1 medium carrot, peeled and cut into roundels

½ cup bean sprouts, for garnish

6-8 button mushrooms, quartered

1 tsp chilli oil, to drizzle

4-5 pak choy leaves

Toasted white sesame seeds to sprinkle

Boiled and halved eggs to serve Method of preparation Heat oil in a kadai. Add garlic and saute till light golden brown. Add the spring onion bulbs and sauté for one minute. Add celery and saute for a few seconds. Add chicken stock and salt, and allow them to boil. Add carrot, bean sprouts, mushrooms and chicken and mix well. Add chilli oil and cook for four to five minutes. Add pak choy and flat noodles and cook for two to three minutes. Transfer into a bowl, garnish with bean sprouts, drizzle chilli oil, sprinkle white sesame seeds and serve hot with boiled eggs. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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