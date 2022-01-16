Sanya Malhotra's intense kickboxing fight with fitness trainer is weekend inspo

Sanya Malhotra is our fitness goal – we mean it. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, loves being at the gym under the guidance of her fitness trainer. The actor swears by high intensity yoga routine, kickboxing and yoga. From calisthenics to acing a yoga position in one of the quaint corners of her gym, Sanya is often spotted being engrossed with fitness. Sanya also keeps sharing snippets of her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking up workouts seriously.

Sanya's fitness trainer Tridev Pandey keeps sharing sneak peek of her fitness routine on his Instagram stories. Sanya's weekend was different than ours. The actor kickstarted her Saturday with an intense kickboxing session. Tridev shared a set of videos on his Instagram stories where Sanya can be seen working out in beast mode. In one of the videos, Sanya can be seen intensely practising her punches on a boxing pillow. Sharing his goofy state of mind, Tridev wrote that he often wonders if Sanya imagines the pillow to be him when she punches it. LOL.

In another video, Tridev and Sanya can be seen engaging in a kickboxing fight. Dressed in a black sports bra and a black pair of gym trousers, Sanya can be seen intensely dropping punches at Tridev, who can be seen in defending mode. Sanya, on the other hand, can be seen in the attacking mode. "Just Saturday things," Tridev wrote in the video featuring Sanya. Take a look at the snippets of the kickboxing fight here:

Kickboxing helps in improving the coordination of the body, thereby contributing to better posture. It makes for an ideal cross-training workout, and helps in improving energy levels and reducing stress. Kickboxing also helps in burning a lot of calories faster.