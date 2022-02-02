Sanya Malhotra's Wednesday workout is a whirlpool of fitness

Sanya Malhotra is having an intense Wednesday. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast and hardly misses a day from the gym, kickstarted her midweek with a routine of intense workouts. Sanya swears by high intensity workouts and keeps sharing the snippets of her gym diaries on her Instagram profile to try and motivate her Instagram family to start taking up workouts seriously.

The actor can do it all – from doing animal flow workout with callisthenic hoops to sweating it out at the gym in beast mode workouts with pushups, pullups and battle ropes. Sanya is our fitness inspiration for today and every other day – for obvious reasons. The actor also keeps sharing the health tips that come with the particular fitness routine to inspire her fans.

On Wednesday, Sanya's fitness trainer Tridev Pandey shared a short video of the actor sweating it out at the gym in an intense routine. The video was further shared by Sanya on her own Instagram stories. In the video, Sanya can be seen lying with her back to the yoga mat and then pulling her legs upwards and behind her head. Then she can be seen getting up in one swift motion and positioning her body in the form of a pyramid. Then she can be seen repeatedly doing lunges, before repeating the entire fitness routine again. "Whirlpool Wednesday," Tridev wrote in the video which perfectly captured the essence of the fitness routine. Take a look at the snippet here:

Instagram story of Tridev Pandey. (Instagram/@tridevpandey)

High intensity workout routine helps in shedding mega calories faster. It also helps in gaining muscles and reducing heart rate, blood pressure and blood sugar. It also helps in improving the oxygen consumption of the body. Lunges, on the other hand, helps in strengthening and toning the body, especially the core, butt, and legs.