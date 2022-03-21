Sara Ali Khan's intense gym session is all about 'drive, power, putting in work and hours': Watch video

Actor Sara Ali Khan has inspired many with her goal-worthy fitness regimen and dedication towards a healthy lifestyle. The star always takes time out of her busy schedule to fit in a workout session. Recently, she posted a video compilation of all she does at the gym, including Pilates, strength training and core strengthening exercise. Her gym sessions are all about 'drive, power, putting in work and hours,' and will motivate you to hit the fitness bandwagon.

On Sunday, Sara posted a video on her Instagram page that showed her doing different forms of exercises. The actor used 'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson's rap from Face Off for her video. She captioned it, "It's about drive, it's about power. We stay hungry, we devour. Put in the work, put in the hours and take what's ours."

The video begins with Sara doing Barbell Squats, followed by Low Lunges on the Cadillac Reformer, Kickboxing, yoga's Warrior Pose II or the Virabhadrasana II, swimming, Jump Squats, Downward Dog Pose on the Reformer, and Burpees. She aced each routine with equal enthusiasm, motivating us to sort out our fitness training. Scroll ahead to find out the benefits of each exercise.

Barbell Squats Benefits:

Barbell Squats strengthens the core, bones and lower body muscles. It reduces the risk of injury, burns calories, boosts athletic ability, and boosts metabolism. It also helps one to maintain a good posture.

Pilates Benefits:

Pilates improves flexibility, increases muscle strength, tones the abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and buttocks, provides balanced muscular strength on both sides of the body and enhances muscle control in the back and limbs.

Kickboxing Benefits:

Kickboxing reduces stress, improve coordination, burn calories, boost energy, and improve posture. It is also an ideal cross-training workout.

Warrior Pose II or the Virabhadrasana II Benefits:

Warrior Pose II stretches hips, groins and shoulders, opens up chest and lungs, energizes tired limbs, stimulates abdominal organs, and develops balance and stability. It also improves circulation and respiration.

Swimming Benefits:

Swimming is a great full-body workout that helps build endurance, muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness. It also helps maintain a healthy weight, heart and lungs and tones muscles.

Jump Squats Benefits:

Jump Squats is a powerful aerobic exercise that targets the glutes, quads, hips, and hamstrings while increasing the heart rate. Doing this workout exerts muscles to their maximum potential.

Burpees Benefits:

Burpees help one reap many cardio benefits in their workout routine. It burns fat, builds a stronger heart and lungs, improves blood flow, and lowers the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

So, which exercise are you trying out today?

