Sattu vs whey protein: Which is better for increasing protein intake? Dietitian compares calories, carbs, fibre and iron

Sattu and whey protein are both popular among people looking to increase their protein intake, but their nutritional profiles are quite different. While sattu provides protein along with carbohydrates, fibre and iron, whey protein offers a much higher concentration of protein.

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In a September 17 Instagram post, Sonia Narang, dietitian and nutritionist, shared an approximate nutritional comparison between sattu and whey protein. She notes that the values can vary depending on the product, preparation, brand, additives and ingredients. (Also read: 5 ‘bad’ cholesterol myths busted: Cardiologist explains why feeling fine doesn't mean your heart is safe )

Sattu vs whey: Which has more protein?

According to the comparison shared by Sonia, sattu provides around 400 calories, 20 grams of protein, 60 grams of carbohydrates, 10 grams of fibre and 7 milligrams of iron. In comparison, whey protein provides around 370 calories, 70 grams of protein, 12 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fibre and 1 milligram of iron.

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{{^usCountry}} Sattu is made from roasted gram and provides a combination of protein, carbohydrates and fibre. It can be a nutritious addition to a balanced diet, particularly for people looking for a whole-food source of nutrition. However, its protein content is considerably lower compared with whey, while its carbohydrate content is higher. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sattu is made from roasted gram and provides a combination of protein, carbohydrates and fibre. It can be a nutritious addition to a balanced diet, particularly for people looking for a whole-food source of nutrition. However, its protein content is considerably lower compared with whey, while its carbohydrate content is higher. {{/usCountry}}

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Whey protein, on the other hand, is a concentrated source of protein derived from milk. It provides substantially more protein with comparatively fewer carbohydrates, making it a convenient option for people with higher protein requirements.

“This is why whey is a better choice for protein,” Sonia said in her post.

Should you choose sattu or whey protein?

According to Sonia, the better choice ultimately depends on your nutritional goals and overall diet. Sattu can provide protein along with carbohydrates, fibre and iron, making it a nutritious food that can be incorporated into regular meals. Whey, meanwhile, can be useful when the primary goal is to increase protein intake efficiently and conveniently.

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Sonia also pointed out that sattu and whey serve different nutritional purposes. Sattu can contribute to overall meal nutrition, while whey is primarily used as a concentrated protein source. The choice should therefore depend on your daily protein requirements, dietary preferences and overall eating pattern.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.