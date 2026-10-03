Seed cycling: miracle hormone fix or just expensive trail mix? We asked a gynaecologist and a wellness founder to separate hype from science

If your Instagram feed looks like mine, it's currently 40 percent matcha, 40 percent cafes, and 20 percent aesthetic little jars labelled 'Day 1-14' and 'Day 15-28' filled with seeds. It's called seed cycling, and it's pitched as the natural hack for everything from PMS to irregular periods to that pre-period breakout that always shows up before an important event. Also read | Seed cycling for PCOS

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The promise is so simple it's tempting: eat four specific seeds during two specific phases of your cycle, and watch your hormones fall into line. But does rotating flax, pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower seeds actually do anything to your estrogen and progesterone, or are you just eating really nutritious seeds?

With brands now launching pre-portioned blends and even seed cycling bites, the ritual has never been easier to buy into. So we went straight to the experts to separate the science from the hype. We spoke to Dr Anita Soni, director, obstetrics and gynaecology, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, and Keerthi Aashish, founder of Samah, which makes seed-cycling products, to hear both sides.

What is the actual seed cycling routine?

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{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Follicular (Day 1-14): Flaxseeds + pumpkin seeds to support estrogen {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Follicular (Day 1-14): Flaxseeds + pumpkin seeds to support estrogen {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ Luteal (Day 15-28): Sesame seeds + sunflower seeds to support progesterone

"Seed cycling is based on the idea of eating flax and pumpkin seeds during the follicular phase, roughly days 1 to 14, to support estrogen, and then switching to sesame and sunflower seeds during the luteal phase, around days 15 to 28, to support progesterone. The reasoning behind this comes from nutrients and compounds found in these seeds," Dr Soni explained to HT Lifestyle.

She added, "Flaxseeds contain lignans, which can influence estrogen metabolism, while pumpkin seeds contain zinc, which is linked to progesterone production. Sesame seeds also contain lignans, while sunflower seeds are a source of vitamin E, and both are often said to support the luteal phase. However, these specific claims have not been shown to meaningfully change hormone levels in women with regular menstrual cycles."

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"The idea is built around matching specific nutrients to each phase of the cycle. During the follicular phase, flaxseed lignans are thought to support estrogen metabolism and may affect sex hormone binding globulin levels, while pumpkin seeds bring zinc into the mix, which supports the synthesis of follicle stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone, both involved in ovulation. In the luteal phase, sesame seeds contain phytoestrogens thought to support estrogen balance, and sunflower seeds are high in vitamin E and selenium, nutrients linked to progesterone production and antioxidant protection for ovarian and thyroid function. It is a nutrient timing theory rather than a single ingredient doing all the work, which is the structure we follow in our seed cycling blend," Keerthi shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

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Keerthi says seed cycling shows early promise for cycle regularity and PMS as a low-risk, food-first support. (Samah)

What does the clinical research actually say?

"At present, there are no randomised controlled trials that have specifically tested seed cycling as a protocol for PCOS, irregular menstrual cycles or PMS. There are studies looking at flaxseed and lignans more broadly, but that is different from studying the specific practice of eating particular seeds at particular phases of the menstrual cycle. Seed cycling has become popular largely through wellness platforms and social media rather than strong peer-reviewed clinical evidence. That does not necessarily mean it is harmful, but the specific hormonal claims often made around it go considerably beyond what the current evidence supports," Dr Soni said.

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"It sits somewhere in between. A 2025 systematic review of studies published between 2015 and 2025 identified 10 studies involving 635 women with low to medium risk of bias, reporting improved menstrual regularity, reduced PMS symptom severity, and favourable shifts in sex hormone levels, particularly associated with flax and sesame. A separate 12-week trial on women with PCOS found measurable reductions in FSH and LH levels when seed cycling was used alongside diet. That said, the same review notes small sample sizes and moderate-quality evidence and calls for larger, well-designed randomised controlled trials before this can be considered settled. So there is a genuine early clinical signal, but it is not yet definitive," Keerthi said.

Many of the benefits people report after adding seeds to their diet, such as clearer skin, can be explained more simply by the nutrients these foods provide, Dr Soni shared. (Pexel)

So why does everyone say they feel better on it?

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If you've tried it and swear your digestion, skin, and energy improved, you're not imagining it. But experts said it might not be the cycling part doing the work. "Many of the benefits people report after adding seeds to their diet, such as better digestion, reduced inflammation or clearer skin, can be explained more simply by the nutrients these foods provide. Seeds are good sources of fibre, healthy fats, zinc, selenium and vitamin E, all of which have their own established roles in supporting overall health, including gut and skin health. These nutritional benefits do not necessarily depend on eating a particular seed during a particular phase of the menstrual cycle," Dr Soni shared.

"A meaningful share of the reported benefits, better digestion, reduced inflammation, improved skin, likely comes from the general nutritional density of the seeds rather than timing alone. They are rich in healthy fats, fibre, zinc, selenium, and vitamin E, and diets higher in these nutrients tend to support broader hormonal health, regardless of when they are consumed. The precise hormonal alignment claims tied to phase timing are the part still being actively researched," Keerthi said.

Does the timing even matter?

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"At the moment, there is no strong evidence to show that eating specific seeds during specific phases of the menstrual cycle produces different physiological outcomes compared with simply including a mix of all four seeds regularly in your diet. So, the idea that the body needs one set of seeds during the first half of the cycle and another set during the second half has not been clinically established," Dr Soni said.

"This remains genuinely debated. The clinical studies showing benefit have tested the phased rotation specifically, not a daily combined mix of all four seeds, so there is no direct comparative evidence proving both approaches deliver identical results. The phased structure is designed to mirror the body's natural hormonal shifts across the cycle, which may offer an additional layer of benefit for some, but someone eating a mix of all four seeds daily would still be getting meaningful nutritional support, simply without that added structure," Keerthi added.

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People with digestive sensitivities like IBS or fibre intolerances should be mindful, since the fibre content, while beneficial in moderation, can worsen bloating or discomfort if introduced too quickly or in excess, Keerthi said. (Pexels)

Who should be careful?

For most people, seed cycling can be viewed as a low-risk dietary habit rather than a targeted hormonal treatment, Dr Soni said. In many ways, it is closer to the broader advice of eating more whole, nutrient-rich foods, with a hormonal explanation attached to it. It should not, however, replace the basics of hormone and reproductive health, such as getting adequate sleep, managing stress, staying physically active and, when needed, getting evaluated for an underlying condition such as PCOS or thyroid dysfunction. The concern is that if seed cycling is presented as a treatment for hormonal problems, someone may delay seeking appropriate medical evaluation or treatment," she explained.

"It is best understood as a low-risk, food-first starting point rather than a placebo or a replacement for medical care. It should not substitute clinical treatment where treatment is needed, but can work as a supportive layer alongside it, which is the principle our Seed Cycling Bites were built on, making that low risk entry point easier to sustain day to day," Keerthi said.

People with IBS or sensitivities to high-fibre foods may experience bloating or other gastrointestinal discomfort if they suddenly add large amounts of seeds to their diet, Dr Soni said. It is better to introduce them gradually, she said.

"People with digestive sensitivities like IBS or fibre intolerances should be mindful, since the fibre content, while beneficial in moderation, can worsen bloating or discomfort if introduced too quickly or in excess," Keerthi added.

"People taking hormone-sensitive treatments, including certain treatments for breast cancer, should also speak to their oncologist before regularly adding flaxseeds to their diet. Flax contains phytoestrogenic compounds called lignans, and their role in hormone-receptor-positive conditions continues to be an area of discussion and research," Dr Soni further shared.

What about men?

"This is a part of the hormone conversation that has largely been left out in India. Male testosterone follows its own daily rhythm, peaking in the morning and declining through the day, with deep sleep playing a key role in replenishment. Nutrition and lifestyle-based approaches for men are still relatively new territory compared to the research base built around women's cycles, which is why our AM and PM routine is designed around that rhythm rather than around stimulants, built on the same food-first principle applied to a completely different hormonal pattern," Keerthi said.

Verdict: seed cycling delivers fibre, healthy fats, zinc, selenium, and vitamin E. Early studies show signals of PMS and regularity, but larger trials are needed. Curious? Treat as a low-risk habit. Irregular cycles or PCOS? Talk to a gynaecologist first.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.