Shanaya Kapoor belly dancing to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie is a great core workout

Belly dancing is one of the most fun forms of exercise and a lot of celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shanaya Kapoor incorporate it in their workout routines so that it does not become mundane. Whenever Shanaya posts a belly dancing video of herself on social media, it garners a lot of attention. Her recent clip also did the same.

The video that we are talking about shows the 21-year-old belly dancing with her trainer Sanjana Muthreja on a remix version of Shakira’s famous song Hips Don’t Lie. She nails every step in the one-minute-long video with a lot of grace. For her dancing session, Shanaya opted to wear a black halter neck sports bra which she teamed with a grey skirt and tied it in a way to give it an asymmetric hemline. She also added a tassel belt at her waist in order to highlight her belly dancing steps.

Shanaya left her hair open for the dance session and looked radiant with her workout glow. She shared the awe-generating clip with the caption, "Even though I didn’t breathe for 60 seconds straight, I always have the best time doing a drum solo with @sanjanamuthreja (sic).”

As a lot of Bollywood celebrities have started inclining towards this form of fitness, let’s talk a little about the benefits of belly dancing.

It is a form of workout that won’t feel like one. Belly dancing is known to work on the thigh muscles along with glutes and it works most on the stomach muscles. It also works on your spine and knees resulting in relieving you from joint pain and improving body balance and posture. The intensity of the dance also helps to burn calories and as a result, you lose weight.

Don’t you feel like getting your groove on now?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter