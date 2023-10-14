Shardiya Navratri 2023: 6 millets to consume during Navratri and 6 ways to enjoy them

Shardiya Navratri fasting is set to begin tomorrow. While Durga Maa devotees observe fasting to seek her blessings, it can also be turned into a healthy diet for detox and weight loss. Eating millets during Navratri is a healthy choice as the little superfoods are not only full of essentials minerals and vitamins but also rich in fibre besides being gluten free. Millets are low GI foods and are helpful in lowering cholesterol and balancing blood sugar levels. Millets are also storehouse of tannins, phytates, and phenols that can help protect against oxidative damage and keep diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes at bay. (Also read: Should people with diabetes observe Navratri fasting? Dos and don'ts to follow)

Millets are low GI foods and are helpful in lowering cholesterol and balancing blood sugar levels.(Shutterstock)

Millets have soluble fibre that can trap fat in your gut and thus help lower cholesterol levels. Finger millet has essential B vitamins that promote brain function and healthy cell division. Millets are ideal for fasting being rich in starch and also in protein, vitamins, mineral and fibre.

"As the vibrant festival of Shardiya Navratri approaches, millions of devotees across India prepare to celebrate the triumph of good over evil through fasting, prayers, and rituals. Navratri is not only a time of spiritual significance but also a period of dietary discipline. Many people observe fasts during Navratri, abstaining from grains and certain ingredients. To meet their nutritional needs while keeping the fasts in mind, millets, known for their exceptional health benefits, have gained popularity," says Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic in an interview with HT Digital.

Let's explore benefits of 6 millets that can be consumed during Shardiya Navratri 2023:

1. Barnyard millet (Samak rice)

Barnyard millet, also known as samak rice, is a staple during Navratri fasting. It's gluten-free and a good source of essential nutrients, including carbohydrates, fibre, and various vitamins and minerals. Samak rice is incredibly versatile and can be used to prepare khichdi, pulao, or even desserts like kheer. It provides sustained energy and keeps you feeling full throughout the day, making it an ideal choice for fasting.

2. Amaranth (Rajgira)

Amaranth, commonly known as rajgira, is another favourite during Navratri fasting. These tiny seeds are packed with protein, essential amino acids, and important minerals like iron, calcium, and magnesium. They can be used to make rajgira ladoos, chikkis, or even chapatis. Rajgira is not just nutritious but also aids in digestion, making it an excellent choice for those observing fasts.

3. Foxtail millet (Kangni)

Foxtail millet, or Kangni as it's known in Hindi, is a nutrient-dense grain that's low in calories and high in fiber. It provides a steady release of energy and is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. During Navratri, you can use foxtail millet to prepare dosas, idlis, upma, or even a delicious pulao. Kangni not only satisfies your taste buds but also provides essential nutrients for maintaining your energy levels during the fasts.

4. Vari

Vari or barnyard millet is similar to Samak rice and is another great alternative to wheat and rice during Navratri fasting. It's gluten-free, low in calories, and a good source of fiber and carbohydrates. You can use vari to prepare dishes like khichdi, pulao, or even upma. It's a wholesome and filling option for those looking to maintain their energy levels without compromising on taste.

5. Pearl Millet (Bajra)

Pearl millet, or Bajra, is a gluten-free and highly nutritious millet that can be consumed during Navratri. It's rich in fibre, protein, and essential minerals like magnesium and iron. Bajra can be used to prepare rotis, parathas, or even porridge. The versatility and nutritional content of Bajra make it an excellent choice for those looking to stay nourished during the fasting period.

6. Little Millet (Kutki)

Little millet, also known as Kutki, is a small-grain millet that's gluten-free and packed with nutrients. It's a good source of protein, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals. Kutki can be used to prepare dishes like upma, pulao, or even idlis. This millet not only adds variety to your fasting menu but also provides essential nutrition.

How to add millets to your Navratri diet

Incorporating millets into your Navratri diet is a nutritious and delightful way to maintain your energy levels while following fasting traditions.

Dietitian Vidhi shares some simple yet satisfying ways to enjoy millets during this auspicious period:

1. Millet flour: You can substitute wheat flour with millet flour to prepare chapatis or parathas. Millet flour is readily available in most grocery stores.

2. Porridge: Millets can be used to make delicious and filling porridge. Add some milk and your choice of sweetener for a nourishing breakfast.

3. Pilaf (Pulao): Millets are perfect for preparing flavorful pulaos with your favorite vegetables and spices.

4. Sweets: You can make millet-based sweets like laddoos, chikkis, or kheer to satisfy your sweet cravings.

5. Snacks: Millets can be used to create crispy snacks like dosas, idlis, or even roasted snacks.

6. Side dishes: Combine millets with your choice of vegetables and herbs to create delicious side dishes.

"Millets are a healthy and versatile choice for individuals observing fasts during Shardiya Navratri. They provide essential nutrients and can be used in a variety of dishes, making it easy to maintain a balanced and nourishing diet throughout this auspicious period. Incorporate these millets into your Navratri menu and experience the joy of feasting while adhering to your spiritual and dietary traditions," concludes Vidhi.

