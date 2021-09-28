Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Shibani Dandekar lays ultimate workout goals with new gym video, Shabana Azmi calls it insane
health

Shibani Dandekar lays ultimate workout goals with new gym video, Shabana Azmi calls it insane

Shibani Dandekar lays ultimate workout goals with her latest gym video in which she did various strength training exercises. Shabana Azmi was impressed by her dedication and took to the comments section to call the video insane. 
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Shibani Dandekar lays ultimate workout goals with new gym video, Shabana Azmi calls it insane(Instagram)

Working out is fun if you enter the gym with dedication, and Indian-Australian singer, actor and model Shibani Dandekar's latest video proves the same. The star, who is dating Farhan Akhtar, took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out at the gym and setting new fitness goals for us.

Dressed in a pastel yellow sports bra with racerback detail and bright yellow cycling shorts, Shibani nailed the intense gym routine as she did strength training exercises in the clip. 

Shibani chose a fun caption for her video and challenged her trainer if he was ready for her. She wrote, "You ready for me @drewnealpt? let's do this! #trainingmode."

Watch the video here:

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: Shibani gets boyfriend Farhan's name tattooed on her neck. See pic

Shibani's video impressed many of her followers, and they took to the comments section to praise the star. Farhan Akhtar's mother, Shabana Azmi, also took to the comments section to praise Shibani and wrote, "This is insane!" Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades dropped heart eye emojis.

Comments on Shibani's post.

ALSO READ: Shibani gets boyfriend Farhan's name tattooed on her neck. See pic

Shibani's video impressed many of her followers, and they took to the comments section to praise the star. Farhan Akhtar's mother, Shabana Azmi, also took to the comments section to praise Shibani and wrote, "This is insane!" Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades dropped heart eye emojis.

|#+|

In the video, Shibani did various strength training routines that engaged all the muscles of her body like Lateral pull-downs, Weight training with dumbbells, Bicep cable curls, Bent Over T-Bar Floor Row, and more.

This is not the first time that Shibani has posted her workout routine video with fans. A few months ago, she shared a clip of all the exercises she did at the gym in a week. She had captioned it, "Another week of training done not without the best coach in the world @drewnealpt."

Meanwhile, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been in a relationship for the last three years. On February 21 this year, the two completed three years of being together. Previously, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, and the duo is the parents of two daughters - Shakya and Akira.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shibani dandekar shabana azmi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

World Rabies Day: Treat a dog bite with these first aid tips

8

Hina Khan in traffic-stopping black mini dress is ravishing. All pics inside

ICYMI: Janhvi Kapoor's rope training workout video will inspire you to hit gym

Ananya Panday kicks off the week with Yoga headstand, here's why you should too
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP