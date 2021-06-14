Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Shilpa Shetty gets rid of stress and anxiety on a Monday with Parsva Sukhasana
health

Shilpa Shetty gets rid of stress and anxiety on a Monday with Parsva Sukhasana

Want to get rid of all the stress and anxiety? Shilpa Shetty Kundra has just the solution for you. The actor shared a video of herself doing Parsva Sukhasana on Monday.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty gets rid of stress and anxiety on a Monday with Parsva Sukhasana(Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been inspiring fans to stay healthy and exercise regularly all through the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor posts workout videos and pictures of herself on Instagram to urge people to kickstart their fitness journey with her. Today, for Monday Motivation, Shilpa shared a video in which she did a yoga asana that relieves stress and anxiety.

It is Monday, and we all need some motivation to say goodbye to the blues that come with the first day of the week. Shilpa’s new Instagram video will do exactly that for you. The star posted a video of herself doing the Parsva Sukhasana or the Seated Side Bend Pose on Instagram. She said that we all need to start our week on a calm and quiet note, and the yoga asana helps her do that.

According to Shilpa, Parsva Sukhasana relieves the pent-up stress and anxiety that gradually affects the immune system and overall health. As for the physical benefits of the pose, she added that it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques, and back.

Shilpa captioned her video, “Sometimes, one needs to start their week on a calm and quiet note. Today is one such day for me when I just want to relax my mind and calm myself down. So today, I practiced the Parsva Sukhasana. It helps relieve the pent-up stress and anxiety that gradually affects the immune system and one’s overall health. Physically, it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques, and back. Take some time off whenever you can, choose to practice this asana, and let your mind & body just go with the flow.”

In the end, she said that “a calm and composed mind and body can deal with a lot more than we can think of.”

Shilpa wore a blue tank top, with the words ‘Cardio Obsessed’ written on them, and teamed it with a pair of printed training tights. She tied her hair in a bun to make the workout fuss-free.

So, are you working out today?

