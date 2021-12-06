Shilpa Shetty kickstarts the week with Udarakarshanasana - 'the yogic cleansing of the intestine'

Shilpa Shetty started Monday on a calm and positive note. In fact, no better way to start a week than performing an asana in a garden, enveloped with greenery. Shilpa did exactly that. On Monday, Shilpa shared a short snippet documenting the way that the actor started her Monday on the right foot and we are taking notes.

Shilpa Shetty is a yoga enthusiast and glimpses of her yoga sessions often find their way on her Instagram profile in the form of pictures and videos. Shilpa intends to motivate her Instagram family with these snippets, hence she always shares the health benefits that can be garnered through the practice of the asanas.

On Monday, Shilpa started the week with Udarakarshanasana. This asana is also known as the abdominal twist. In the video, Shilpa can be seen stretching her body backwards by standing and then positioning her body on the yoga mat in a plank position. Then she can be seen sitting on her toes with her knees folded and balancing her body. In the later part of the video, Shilpa can be seen keeping one folded knee near to the toes and twisting her abdomens to one side. She then repeated the same process for the other side as well. " I started my day with the Udarakarshanasana (or the abdominal twist), which is a part of Shankha Prakshalana: the yogic cleansing of the intestine," read an excerpt of Shilpa's post.

Shilpa wrote a quote attributed to an Indian yoga teacher Shri B.K.S. lyengar and spoke of the benefits of performing yoga asanas on a regular basis - "Asanas maintain the strength and health of the body, without which little progress can be made. Asanas keep the body in harmony with nature.” Take a look at her video here:

Shilpa also pointed out the benefits of the yoga asana performed by her in the video. She wrote that performing the asana on a regular basis helps the body to cure digestive issues and constipation. It also helps in relieving the body of toxins. Udarakarshanasana helps in stretching the toes, ankles, knee joints and enhances the flexibility.

