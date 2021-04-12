Shilpa Shetty nails Naukasana again, shares benefits of 'cakewalk' Yoga exercise

Going back to polish previously performed exercise moves, Shilpa Shetty Kundra inspired fans to improve upon Yoga’s Naukasana. Having encouraged fitness enthusiasts in January, to row out of stress and other body issues through Naukasana, Shilpa once again motivated fans to perform the Yoga exercise as “it may look like cakewalk but this asana engages your body from the neck to the thighs”.

Taking to her social media handle to serve the weekly dose of Monday motivation for health freaks, Shilpa shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of her rigorous morning workout. Donning a grey spaghetti top teamed with a pair of blue and white printed Yoga pants, Shilpa pulled back her hair in a high ponytail to keep the tresses from meddling during the intense workout session.

Just like her January fitness video, the one shared this Monday also opened to Shilpa lying on her back on a Yoga mat spread out in her garden. The actor then lifted both her legs up while extending her hands forward and keeping her toes at eye level.

Balancing her body on her hips, Shilpa then bent her knees to bring her toes closer and holding them with her fingers, lifted them higher with her body making a V-shape or an inverted-triangle. She did this without letting her back or legs touch the ground or take a break in between switching of the poses.

““If there's no wind, row.” is a Latin proverb, which means if you are trying to do something worthwhile and it feels unattainable, don't panic. Good things take time to happen (sic),” Shilpa shared in the caption. She added, “Performing the Naukasana also feels almost the same way to me. It may look like cakewalk, but this asana engages your body from the neck to the thighs (sic).”

Elaborating on the benefits of the exercise, Shilpa revealed, “It helps strengthen the core muscles of the thighs, hips, necks, and shoulder. It also improves blood circulation, helps lose belly fat, and stimulates functions of the abdomen & pancreas (sic).”

The actor concluded her fitness advice by sharing, “Work on your goals and yourself with all your might. I’m sure you’ll be able to row yourself out of every storm! (sic).”

Method:

Sit on the floor with your legs spread straight in front of you. Keeping your spine erect and hands resting beside your hips, bend your knees and lean back slightly. Now inhale and lift both legs up while extending your hands forward. Keep your toes at eye level and lengthen your spine. Hold the pose for 5 to 10 seconds and release the posture.

Added benefits of Naukasana:

Yoga’s Naukasana or boat pose not only beats stress but can also row you out of many issues that your body maybe undergoing. It helps strengthen the core and hip flexors, strengthens and improves flexibility in the hip joints and legs, stimulates abdominal organs and improves digestion while also improving the steadiness of the body.

Naukasana helps in regulating blood flow at sugar level and strengthens the abdominal muscles. It improves the health of all organs in the abdomen, especially the liver, pancreas and kidneys and also strengthens the muscles of the arms, thighs and shoulders.

