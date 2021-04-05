Shilpa Shetty corrects fitness freaks' Cycling Yoga flow or Pada Sanchalanasana

Yoga exercises may be simple to look at but it is important to take expert advice when starting out with a new asana in your workout routine and Shilpa Shetty Kundra did exactly the same this Monday. Brushing aside our work day blues, Shilpa demonstrated the incorrect and correct forms of the Cycling Yoga flow or Pada Sanchalanasana to build core strength and abs that “packs in quite a punch” this Monday.

Taking to her social media handle, as is her weekly routine, Shilpa gave fans a sneak peek into her rigorous exercise session as she worked out in her garden this morning. Donning a peach-coloured spaghetti top teamed with a pair of purple printed tights and hair pulled back into a ponytail to ace the athleisure look, Shilpa lied down on a Yoga mat spread out on the grass and lifted her feet up.

Rotating them in quick clockwise and anti-clockwise motions, Shilpa pointed out that it was an incorrect way of doing the asana. Correcting fitness freaks about forms of Cycling Yoga flow, Shilpa then folded her knees as she lifted her legs up straight and then bent them again to form an ‘O’ shape in the air, slowly, clockwise and then anti-clockwise.

“To get some movement into our routine, a lot of us end up doing exercises that look easy to do and have a good effect on the body (sic),” Shilpa shared in the caption. She added, “However, while dedicating time to fitness is important, it is also very important to understand the technique and flow of each exercise for it to be fully effective. I’ve noticed a lot of people choosing the Cycling Yoga flow, or the Pada Sanchalanasana, to build core strength and abs. But, they seldom get the technique right. So, today while I practiced this flow, I decided to demonstrate the incorrect and correct forms too! (sic).”

Elaborating on the benefits of the exercise, the actor revealed, “This asana strengthens abdominal and lower back muscles. It is good for the hip and knee joints. It also stimulates the digestive system and helps cure digestive troubles. When done right, this simple-looking asana packs in quite a punch. Have a great Monday (sic).”

Shilpa’s fitness video was enough motivation to make us get our Yoga mats out and hitting the grind. What about you?

