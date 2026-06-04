Should you have orange juice in the morning? Gastroenterologist explains who should avoid it

For many, their morning routine begins with a fruit-based drink or a whole fruit. To get a fruit's maximum goodness, some prefer to eat it whole, while others prefer to juice it. The most commonly consumed fruits at breakfast are citrus fruits, and they are also consumed juiced, such as orange juice, lemon juice, or mousambi juice.

Orange juice doesn’t act the same for everyone, body weight plays a key role, says study(Unsplash)

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Citrus fruits' vitamin C content makes them great for health. However, the timing of the consumption also matters, especially for people with sensitive stomachs. This raises an important question: Is it really a good idea to have citrus fruits or citrus-based drinks on an empty stomach early in the morning?ALSO READ: Endocrinologist shares 3 things she does in the morning for better hormonal balance: ‘I like to start my day with….’

For better clarity, Dr Mukesh Nandal, senior consultant in gastroenterology at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, explained whether this practice is advisable or whether you may be unintentionally inviting gastric discomfort.

Common health problems seen by doctors

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{{^usCountry}} Since they are fruits and high in nutrients, many people assume citrus fruits are naturally healthy in every context. However, in reality, some people do report gut-related complaints after consuming them, especially early in the morning. The gastroenterologist noted that such problems are commonly seen in his practice, with patients usually complaining about gut discomfort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since they are fruits and high in nutrients, many people assume citrus fruits are naturally healthy in every context. However, in reality, some people do report gut-related complaints after consuming them, especially early in the morning. The gastroenterologist noted that such problems are commonly seen in his practice, with patients usually complaining about gut discomfort. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “As a gastroenterologist, I frequently encounter patients who arrive complaining of bloating, a burning sensation in the chest, or persistent upper abdominal discomfort and more often than not, the culprit is something as seemingly harmless as their morning citrus ritual,” he noted. What is the science behind gut discomfort? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As a gastroenterologist, I frequently encounter patients who arrive complaining of bloating, a burning sensation in the chest, or persistent upper abdominal discomfort and more often than not, the culprit is something as seemingly harmless as their morning citrus ritual,” he noted. What is the science behind gut discomfort? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The reason citrus fruits may trigger discomfort stems from their natural acidity. While there is no doubt that oranges, lemons, and sweet limes are healthy, their acidic nature may irritate the digestive system when consumed at the wrong time, especially on an empty stomach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reason citrus fruits may trigger discomfort stems from their natural acidity. While there is no doubt that oranges, lemons, and sweet limes are healthy, their acidic nature may irritate the digestive system when consumed at the wrong time, especially on an empty stomach. {{/usCountry}}

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“Citrus fruits are naturally acidic. When consumed on an empty stomach, particularly first thing in the morning, they introduce a concentrated load of citric acid directly into a gastrointestinal tract that has no food buffer to moderate its impact,” the doctor said, cautioning that the absence of a food barrier is responsible for bloating and acidity.

Who should be cautious?

Acid reflux usually feels like a sour taste in the mouth with burning in the throat. (Shutterstock)

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But does this apply to all? No, the gastroenterologist informed that people with a healthy digestive system tolerate it fine. Only those with any existing gut issues may experience discomfort, especially when citrus fruits are consumed on an empty stomach.

“If you are prone to acidity, have a diagnosed case of gastritis, or suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease, I strongly advise against consuming citrus fruits first thing in the morning,” Dr Nandal urged these people to be careful.

Moreover, there are some conditions whose symptoms may worsen when citrus fruits or citrus-based drinks are consumed in the morning. If you face these issues, consider avoiding citrus beverages or fruits first thing in the morning. Here are some of them, as outlined by the doctor:

Gastritis: Acid-rich citrus fruits may irritate the inflamed stomach lining, causing discomfort or flare-ups. GERD or acid reflux: Citrus may worsen reflux symptoms, where stomach acid moves back into the oesophagus, causing heartburn or a sour taste in the mouth. Bloating and abdominal discomfort: When consumed on an empty stomach, the high acid content may disturb digestion and trigger uneasiness in people with sensitive stomach.

When should you have citrus fruits then?

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The doctor urged people to focus on two key principles: timing and context. This means citrus fruits should ideally be consumed in limited quantities and preferably after a meal, whether during lunch or as an evening snack, as they are far less likely to trigger symptoms then.

When food is in your system, it acts as a buffer, reducing direct contact of acid with the gut lining. But if you notice recurrent acidity, bloating or reflux, then it may be better to pause citrus fruits for a while, especially if you have the habit of eating them first thing in the morning.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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