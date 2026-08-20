Should you take hot or cold showers in monsoon? Doctor settles the dilemma, reveals pros and cons

The monsoon can feel oppressive. One moment, a heavy downpour causes the temperature to drop sharply, leaving you feeling cold; the next, you are sweating in the sticky humidity. This raises an everyday question: should you take a hot or cold shower during the rainy season?ALSO READ: Red, watery eyes during monsoon? Ophthalmologist shares 5 common infections you should watch out for

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Dr Ganesh Viswanathan, a consultant in the Department of Internal Medicine at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, helped to resolve the dilemma over bathing temperature during the rainy season by outlining the pros and cons.

While both hot and cold showers have their benefits, they also come with alarming disadvantages that may outweigh them. Here are some listed by the physician:

Pros and cons of a hot shower

Pros:

Feels comforting after getting drenched in the rain.

May help wash away accumulated sweat, oil, and dirt.

Cons:

Can strip the skin of its natural oils.

Scalding water may weaken the skin barrier, causing dryness, redness, and irritation.

May aggravate skin conditions such as eczema.

Can open hair cuticles, leading to the feared, unmanageable monsoon frizz and increased hair fall.

Scalding hot water strips away your natural oil.

Pros and cons of cold shower

Pros:

Feels refreshing during hot and humid weather.

May temporarily boost circulation.

Cons:

Temperatures fluctuate quickly during the monsoon. Taking a sudden cold shower can lower the core body temperature quickly, which is likely to put temporary stress on the immune system.

May not remove accumulated oil, sweat, and dirt as effectively.

Residue left on the skin may lead to acne or fungal infections during humid weather.

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What is the solution?

{{^usCountry}} The ideal monsoon shower temperature actually is somewhere between the two extremes. Dr Viswanathan recommended choosing lukewarm water, referring to it as the ‘Goldilocks’ option, as it is not too hot or too cold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ideal monsoon shower temperature actually is somewhere between the two extremes. Dr Viswanathan recommended choosing lukewarm water, referring to it as the ‘Goldilocks’ option, as it is not too hot or too cold. {{/usCountry}}

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"'Goldilocks' water – lukewarm water is definitely the answer. The ‘Goldilocks’ water is lukewarm because it is neither too hot nor too cold. It is warm enough to effectively dissolve stubborn dirt, sweat, and bacteria, but cool enough to leave the natural body moisture barrier intact."

Lukewarm water keeps your skin barrier safe as it is not too hot, preventing the risk of stripping away the protective oils. It also adequately cleans your skin. During the humid monsoon, it is important that you choose a balanced temperature in order to prevent dryness and irritation, along with keeping the skin clean and comfortable.

Quick monsoon shower rules to keep skin and hair healthy

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Along with choosing the right water temperature, a few simple shower habits can help protect your skin and hair during the humid monsoon season. Here are some practical rules advised by the physician:

Keep showers brief: Limit them to around 10 minutes to prevent the skin from becoming dry.

Limit them to around 10 minutes to prevent the skin from becoming dry. Shower after getting drenched: Wash off rainwater and pollutants soon after returning home. Use an antibacterial or antifungal soap only if recommended by a doctor.

Wash off rainwater and pollutants soon after returning home. Use an antibacterial or antifungal soap only if recommended by a doctor. Moisturise damp skin: Apply a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser while your skin is still slightly damp to help retain moisture.

Apply a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser while your skin is still slightly damp to help retain moisture. Avoid temperature extremes: Choose lukewarm water instead of very hot or cold water to cleanse the skin without stripping away its natural oils.

His parting advice is to choose lukewarm water, as “A lukewarm shower is the easiest way to keep the skin glowing, the hair smooth, and the immune system happy.”Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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