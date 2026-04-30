Should you use soap to wash your intimate area? Gynaecologist answers 6 common questions women ask

Intimate hygiene is indispensable and integral to overall wellness, curbs irritation and infections, focusing on the effectiveness of preventive health. Yet much of what is followed is defined by hearsay or fleeting trends on social media rather than genuine medical guidance, and anything wrong may do more harm than good. Cutting through the clutter and understanding what actually works for intimate hygiene is essential, not just for comfort, but for preventing infections and maintaining long-term health.ALSO READ: Gynaecologist explains why women develop liver fat faster after 45: ‘Insulin resistance increases…’

Cut through the noise and know which intimate hygiene practices actually work! (Picture credit: Freepik)

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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pooja Jain, consultant gynaecologist at Pinky Promise, emphasised the importance of taking intimate health seriously. She noted that it is often one subject where everyone has an opinion, shaped by family advice, home remedies, and the latest trendy products promoted on your feed.

The gynaecologist instead urged women to focus on the basics of how the intimate area actually functions, so they can make better choices and protect themselves from infections.

Here are some of the important questions she answered for us, regarding intimate area wellness:

1. How can you safely clean your intimate area?

The first basic is understanding how to clean your intimate area. Do you really need anything special for it? Dr Jain clarified that the internal area is self-cleaning and has its own bacterial ecosystem, dominated by Lactobacillus, which keeps the pH acidic and hostile to harmful organisms.

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{{^usCountry}} Now the question arises, should you use soap? The doctor cautioned against it, naming the potential health risks: "When women use soap, even mild soap or water internally, they disrupt this balance. What often follows is itching, increased discharge, odour, and greater vulnerability to bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now the question arises, should you use soap? The doctor cautioned against it, naming the potential health risks: "When women use soap, even mild soap or water internally, they disrupt this balance. What often follows is itching, increased discharge, odour, and greater vulnerability to bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} We then asked which part of the intimate area can be safely cleaned. Dr Jain answered, “The vulva, the external skin around the opening, can and should be washed gently with warm water. That is all that is needed.” 2. Should your intimate area products have scent? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We then asked which part of the intimate area can be safely cleaned. Dr Jain answered, “The vulva, the external skin around the opening, can and should be washed gently with warm water. That is all that is needed.” 2. Should your intimate area products have scent? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many scented products, washes, sprays, and wipes claim to maintain intimate hygiene. But can you really trust them? How reliable are they? Dr Jain warned that they are actually ‘counterproductive.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many scented products, washes, sprays, and wipes claim to maintain intimate hygiene. But can you really trust them? How reliable are they? Dr Jain warned that they are actually ‘counterproductive.’ {{/usCountry}}

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“The skin here is significantly more sensitive to fragrance compounds than elsewhere on the body. These products irritate the skin, alter pH, and destroy protective bacteria. They also mask symptoms that might otherwise prompt a woman to seek care, meaning infections go undetected for longer,” the gynaecologist elaborated.

Her advice demonstrates that the intimate area is incredibly delicate, and introducing fragrance-based products can upset its natural balance and weaken the protective bacteria. This makes sense, as she called the fragrance-based wipes and sprays ‘counterproductive,’ as instead of strengthening the body's built-in defence system, they end up weakening it.

3. Is it okay for your intimate area to have a smell?

A follow-up question to the discussion on fragrance-based products is whether the intimate area should be completely odourless. The gynaecologist declined this common belief, debunking it, and asserted that a healthy intimate area actually has a mild, natural scent that can shift slightly across the menstrual cycle. However, any sudden or significant change should be checked by a doctor. She also firmly advised against using scented products to make the vagina smell ‘clean,' as they will only make things worse.

4. How long should you leave your sanitary products?

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Know the time limit for each menstrual product. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Menstrual practices are instrumental for intimate wellness and can have direct ramifications if done incorrectly. Dr Jain shared the recommended time limits for how long you should keep pads, tampons and menstrual cups in use:

Pads should be changed every four to six hours, even on lighter flow days.

Tampons should be changed every four to eight hours and should never be worn overnight.

Menstrual cups need emptying and rinsing every eight to twelve hours.

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What happens if you exceed the time limit? “Menstrual blood in contact with warm skin for extended periods creates precisely the environment that bacteria and fungi need to multiply,” the gynea explained, showing concern about how it is responsible for the high risk of recurrent intimate infections and UTIs. In fact, for UTIs, one of the leading causes is delayed product changes, especially among those who wear pads and sit for long hours at the office.

5. How should you wipe?

From burning sensation when peeing to frequent urination, UTI is often caused by incorrect wiping technique. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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The gynea called out the improper wiping technique, noting it to be one of the most common contributors to recurrent UTIs in women, particularly younger women. “After a bowel movement, wiping should always go from front to back, away from the intimate opening and urethra,” she highlighted the correct direction. Doing it incorrectly can put you at a significant risk of UTIs. Dr Jain added, "Wiping in the opposite direction moves intestinal bacteria, primarily E. coli, toward the urethra, where it can travel up into the bladder.”

6. Which type of underwear should you wear at night?

Your underwear choice is another pivotal pillar of intimate wellness. The gynea warned that wearing synthetic fabrics, such as polyester and nylon, can trap moisture and warmth against the skin, creating an environment for yeast and bacterial growth. Instead, she recommended, "Loose cotton underwear during the day, and nothing constricting at night, is a simple and often effective part of managing recurring infections. This area needs to breathe.”

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If you are experiencing irritation or recurring infections, it is important to visit a gynea and review your personal hygiene routine together.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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